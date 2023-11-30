Engineering Manager D&A Platforms
2023-11-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Data & Analytics Core - let's introduce ourselves
The mission for D&A Core is to Transform the data ecosystem to empower our colleagues with trusted data, which supports the Volvo Data Vision of Powering innovation and every decision with trusted data.
As an Engineering manager in D&A Platforms you will lead a team in their work to design, develop, and maintain robust end-to-end platform capabilities that enable data and analytics teams across the organisation to deliver value from data, whilst building a culture of collaboration and data excellence.
What you'll do
As a Engineering Manager you will be leading a committed team in designing, building and maintaining the central Volvo Cars Data & Analytics platform including infrastructure, tools and frameworks that support a decentralized, scalable and governed data ecosystem.
By managing people, technology, delivery and business impact you will be instrumental on our mission to transform the data ecosystem to empower our colleagues with trusted data.
We are in an early phase of our transformation journey so key priorities for this role is to build your dream team through hiring and taking a leading role in setting our technical direction.
We are currently looking for two Engineering Managers, who both have many commonalities but with slightly different product areas:
• Engineering Manager - Data Platform Golden Path
This product area is focusing on the end-to-end user experience for our users by integrating the right technical components and abstracting complexity.
• Engineering Manager - Data Platform Computational Governance
This product area is focusing on the data governance guardrails of the platform with the aim to make data product standard adherence frictionless for our users.
In both roles, you will:
• Lead and grow a team of hardworking engineers through hiring, mentoring, inspiring and feedback.
• Ensure through user feedback and a tight collaboration with our Product Manager team that our platform capabilities are prioritized, designed and built to solve our user's problems
• Advocate and advance modern, agile platform engineering practices
• Help ensure the solutions are scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound, and technical debt is both incurred consciously and repaid in a reasonable time
• Be an active member of the D&A Platforms leadership team and collaborate with other leaders across the organization
What you'll bring
We are looking for you who has a genuine interest in people, data and tech. You are comfortable in leading through ambiguity and are empowering your team to act and learn in uncertain and complex environments. You are also making sure the mission, strategy and goals are clear and are delegating authority and responsibility to your team members, giving them the autonomy and flexibility to make decisions and take actions. Furthermore you have experience in building diverse and motivated teams.
This is the role for you with several years of experience in the data / software engineering space as an individual contributor and with experience of leadership.
You have experience of large scale transformation initiatives and knows what a modern data tech stack looks like but also what it takes to harmonise a complex and heterogeneous data tech landscape in an iterative way.
You also have
• Advanced English communication skills
• Experience working with highly visible projects in an international environment
• Knowledge of or experience with Data Mesh and data product concepts
Want to know more?
We'd love to receive and review your application. We welcome you to apply in English as soon as possible, we will go through applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at andreas.ragnarsson@volvocars.com
or the recruiter at lovisa.ermell@volvocars.com
.
Location for this position can be in either Gothenburg or Stockholm. Ersättning
