Engineering manager - Rebtel Networks AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB

Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-12MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants.Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions.We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country.We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distancesMAJORITY is looking for a Engineering Manager. You will be part of creating and driving the engineering culture, mentoring and growing the team and evolving our software development process.Key ResponsibilitiesLeads a backend engineering teamCollaborate with product and other engineering teams to make sure the right things get done at the right timeHelp drive our engineering culture and evolve our development processPlay a key role in helping us continue to attract, develop and retain great engineering talentEstablish, manage and grow relationships with a variety of stakeholders in the companyQualifications:5+ years of experience working with modern development practicesProven track record of building and running high-performance teamsSecure experience in software development and still enjoy to code.Have experience in operating transactions intensive systems running 24/7Experience from public cloud providers with a cloud native and automation first approachPrevious experience with Kubernetes is a plusPersonal SkillsGreat social and communication skillsPositive and inspirational approachAbility to deal with technical challenges as they comeAlways striving for continuous improvementsStrong leadership skills coupled with strong collaboration and coordination skillsSolution oriented mindset with the ability to see the big picture and think strategicallyWe are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and inclusive. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-11Ansökan sker via företagets webbplats.Rebtel Networks AB5684634