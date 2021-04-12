Engineering manager - Rebtel Networks AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Engineering manager
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants.
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions.
We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country.
We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances
MAJORITY is looking for a Engineering Manager. You will be part of creating and driving the engineering culture, mentoring and growing the team and evolving our software development process.
Key Responsibilities
Leads a backend engineering team
Collaborate with product and other engineering teams to make sure the right things get done at the right time
Help drive our engineering culture and evolve our development process
Play a key role in helping us continue to attract, develop and retain great engineering talent
Establish, manage and grow relationships with a variety of stakeholders in the company
Qualifications:
5+ years of experience working with modern development practices
Proven track record of building and running high-performance teams
Secure experience in software development and still enjoy to code.
Have experience in operating transactions intensive systems running 24/7
Experience from public cloud providers with a cloud native and automation first approach
Previous experience with Kubernetes is a plus
Personal Skills
Great social and communication skills
Positive and inspirational approach
Ability to deal with technical challenges as they come
Always striving for continuous improvements
Strong leadership skills coupled with strong collaboration and coordination skills
Solution oriented mindset with the ability to see the big picture and think strategically
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and inclusive. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-11
Ansökan sker via företagets webbplats.
Företag
Rebtel Networks AB
Jobbnummer
5684634
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants.
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions.
We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country.
We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances
MAJORITY is looking for a Engineering Manager. You will be part of creating and driving the engineering culture, mentoring and growing the team and evolving our software development process.
Key Responsibilities
Leads a backend engineering team
Collaborate with product and other engineering teams to make sure the right things get done at the right time
Help drive our engineering culture and evolve our development process
Play a key role in helping us continue to attract, develop and retain great engineering talent
Establish, manage and grow relationships with a variety of stakeholders in the company
Qualifications:
5+ years of experience working with modern development practices
Proven track record of building and running high-performance teams
Secure experience in software development and still enjoy to code.
Have experience in operating transactions intensive systems running 24/7
Experience from public cloud providers with a cloud native and automation first approach
Previous experience with Kubernetes is a plus
Personal Skills
Great social and communication skills
Positive and inspirational approach
Ability to deal with technical challenges as they come
Always striving for continuous improvements
Strong leadership skills coupled with strong collaboration and coordination skills
Solution oriented mindset with the ability to see the big picture and think strategically
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and inclusive. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-11
Ansökan sker via företagets webbplats.
Företag
Rebtel Networks AB
Jobbnummer
5684634