Engineering Manager
Voyado AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Lidköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
At Voyado we build the technology that helps retailers communicate with millions of customers every day.
Whether it's a personalized email, an automated SMS after a purchase, or a real-time customer journey, the Communication Area is where those experiences come to life. Our teams build everything from customer-facing editors and automation tools to the distributed systems responsible for delivering messages reliably at scale.
We're now looking for an Engineering Manager to lead one of our engineering teams within the Communication Area. You don't need years of Engineering Management experience to succeed here—we're looking for someone with strong leadership potential, technical credibility, and a genuine passion for helping engineers grow.
You'll report to Beate, Engineering Area Lead for Communication, and work closely with Product Managers and Architects.
About the role
As Engineering Manager, you'll be responsible for both your team and its delivery.
Your primary focus will be creating an environment where engineers can thrive. You'll coach people, create clarity around priorities, help the team navigate challenges, and ensure sustainable delivery over time.
While you won't be expected to write production code, we believe great engineering leadership comes from understanding what your team is building. You're naturally curious about technology, enjoy diving into the product, and want to understand the technical challenges your engineers face—not because you need to make every technical decision yourself, but because it helps you become a better leader.
In this role, you will:
Lead, coach and support a team of Software Engineers through regular 1:1s, feedback and development conversations.
Create clarity around priorities, planning and team ownership while enabling sustainable delivery.
Foster an inclusive, collaborative and psychologically safe team culture where people can grow.
Help the team navigate dependencies, remove obstacles and continuously improve ways of working.
Contribute to cross-team collaboration within one of Voyado's fastest-growing product areas.
Who you are
You're someone who genuinely enjoys helping engineers succeed.
You build trust by listening, asking good questions and creating an environment where people take ownership. You enjoy coaching others, but you're equally interested in understanding the product and technology your team works with. You don't need to be the most technical person in the room, but you're comfortable participating in technical discussions and earning credibility through curiosity and good judgement.
We also believe you have:
Experience leading software engineering teams as an Engineering Manager, Tech Lead, Team Lead or similar.
A software engineering background that allows you to engage confidently in technical discussions.
Experience working with senior engineers and enabling teams through coaching rather than hands-on implementation.
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills.
An interest in improving ways of working while respecting what already works well.
Excellent communication skills in English.
It's a bonus if you've worked within SaaS, distributed systems, retail tech, martech or CRM platforms.
High Impact. Great People. Real Growth.
You'll join a company with strong momentum, modern technology, and a collaborative culture where ideas and initiatives are encouraged.
At Voyado, we care about creating an environment where people can grow, collaborate, and enjoy the journey together. We move quickly, challenge ideas, and work closely across teams to deliver meaningful impact.
Some of our benefits:
30 days of vacation
Wellness allowance
Personal development opportunities
Summits and team activities
Four days from the office and one day from home
About Voyado
Voyado is the Agentic Customer Experience Suite for retail.
More than 500 retail brands across 100 markets use Voyado to unite CRM, loyalty, product discovery, e-commerce personalization, and retail media with retail-trained AI that acts on real-time shopper intent.
By combining customer data with product intelligence, Voyado helps retailers deliver more relevant experiences across every channel — online and in-store. The result is more traffic, higher conversions, stronger customer relationships, and measurable business impact.
We're growing across Europe and are looking for people who want to help shape the future of retail technology.
Ready to make an impact?
Fantastic! 🎉
Applying is easy — submit your LinkedIn profile or upload your resume. We'd love to hear what excites you about this role and what challenges you're eager to take on. Be yourself, and let your passion shine through.
A quick note about our recruitment timeline: As many of us will be taking some well-deserved summer vacation, this process will move a bit slower than usual. We'd still love to hear from you as soon as possible! Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you'll apply!
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct a background check on the final candidate.
Making it personal with AI
We believe you'll position yourself best for success in the interview process by being yourself, with support from AI where it makes sense. Later in the process, you may even be expected to use AI. At the end of the day, what matters is meeting you — the person behind the application.
There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; we're all human, so please bring your authentic self. Don't let AI over-polish your CV or answers to the point where we can't hear your real voice, because that's what we care about most. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8047666-2097160". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://careers.voyado.com
Lumaparksvägen 9 (visa karta
)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Voyado Jobbnummer
9999936