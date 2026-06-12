Engineering Manager
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
In this role, as the Engineering Manager, you will have the opportunity to lead a team with Engineers.
A central part of the role is to secure a fast and structured approach to deviation handling, facilitating issue resolution and continuous improvement. An important responsibility is to ensure that learnings from deviations and operational data are captured and looped back into the development cycle.
Job Responsibilities
You will lead and coach a team of engineers while driving the group's strategic direction and delivery. You will be responsible for developing and improving methods, processes, and tools to ensure efficient and high-quality delivery of the team's objectives
As part of this teamt team, you will collaborate closely with peers and contribute to the continuous development and performance of the entire section.
Who You Are
We are looking for an experienced leader with several years of managerial experience. You build strong relationships with both your team and stakeholders, and you have the ability to inspire, motivate, and guide others towards common goals.
You have a strong ability to create, implement, and maintain structure and clear ways of working. You are comfortable leading change and setting clear expectations. You engage your team, create commitment, and ensure that new ways of working are effectively implemented.
As a person, you are structured and comfortable balancing operational and strategic work. You use your broad competence to see patterns, connect insights, and draw well-founded conclusions.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9962340