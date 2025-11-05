Engineering Manager
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We are seeking an experienced and passionate Engineering Manager to lead our Frontend Experience domain. This is a unique opportunity to guide and empower a talented group of engineers responsible for building the foundational web framework for our Micro-Frontends (MFEs), a rich library of UI components, the backend services for our user portal, and the critical onboarding experience for our customers. As a key technical leader, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our web architecture, driving technical excellence, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.
Team Leadership & Mentoring: Lead, mentor, and grow a team of skilled engineers, fostering a supportive and high-performing environment.
Technical Strategy & Roadmap: Collaborate with product managers, architects, and other stakeholders to define and execute the technical roadmap for the domain.
Engineering Excellence: Champion and implement engineering best practices, including agile methodologies, CI/CD, code quality standards, and automated testing.
Technical Guidance & Evaluation: Engage in deep technical discussions with the team, evaluate different technical approaches, and provide guidance on architectural decisions.
Project Delivery: Oversee the end-to-end delivery of projects within the domain, ensuring they are completed on time and to a high standard of quality.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with other engineering teams and departments to ensure seamless integration and alignment across the organization.
REQUIREMENTS
Proven experience as an Engineering Manager, Team Lead, or in a similar leadership role.
Strong technical background in web development, with hands-on experience in building and scaling complex applications.
Good understanding of principles of Micro-Frontend architecture.
Solid understanding of backend development, APIs, and experience with portal or platform development.
A strong advocate for engineering best practices and a track record of improving engineering processes.
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure).
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with building and maintaining UI component libraries.
Familiarity with user identity, authentication, and onboarding flows.
A passion for open-source and a desire to contribute to the wider developer community.
In-depth knowledge of modern web frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, Vue.js)
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation outside the EU at this time. Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
