Engineering Manager
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-06-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Hej!
Are you interested in helping us create a better everyday life for the modern lives of many people? - Here's your chance! We are looking for an experienced technology leader to come join us on our mission.
The IKEA Experience Platform is a Unified platform that brings together various components and systems to ensure seamless, consistent and impactful IKEA digital experiences for all our digital touchpoints.
We sit as a horizontal platform layer for experience creators to build on, where we provide easy access to design components, data, insights and APIs to our users.
Our platform product provides IKEA Concept compliant design components, which are on-brand, connected with core systems like content, range and online data and integrated with our main IKEA digital touchpoints.
The team behind the Presentation Experience Management owns the capabilities to deliver effective content experience management by aggregating content from diverse sources, rendering them & also developing standardized web components. These components enable digital teams to present content consistently across web channels, ensuring a unified and seamless user experience.
If you are looking for a challenging opportunity, relish in helping your coworkers grow and love solving customer problems together with your team, look no further.
Who you are
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for many people.
We're looking for a passionate & experienced Engineering Leader that strives for engineering excellence and excels in changing environments. You are excited about the people and the software architecture, a modern technology stack (cloud native, global scale), innovative ways of working (cross-functional, autonomous, agility) and you want to be part of shaping the future of IKEA! You will act as servant leader by supporting our teams to mature and individuals to grow as well-rounded engineers. Always extending the limits of what engineering excellence means to us.
You are probably a person that lives by the fact that progress over perfection is key.
You want to work in an environment where we still don't have all the answers and where we look for solutions to customer problems together with other job functions. Simplicity is key for us in this area, as one of our current challenges is how to take our current ideas and scale them to fit all the INGKA markets.
We are big believers in aligned autonomous product engineering teams and therefore we are looking for engineering leaders who enable their teams to act with autonomy and help them to make the right decisions and take educated risks, responsibly.
Together as a Team
WHAT WOULD WE ASK FROM YOU?
• While meeting the customer's promise you strive for engineering excellence and help others to achieve it.
• You serve as a leader and motivate engineers to be outcome focused and to take those educated risks while we learn and improve on our journey.
• You are inclusive, humble, and passionate about creating a constantly learning organization which can leverage diversity to achieve our goals.
• While building happy and focused teams you help them become resilient at their heart and able grow and excel in distributed and constantly changing environments.
• You are passionate about our vision and values - Values like simplicity, caring for planet and people and leading by example are all a natural part of your everyday working life at IKEA.
• Even though you might not be coding most of your time, we are looking for leaders who have the desire to collaborate with the teams and grab the keyboard from time to time or join architectural discussions.
• To create a "one team atmosphere" between all co-workers in engineering, product, data science, business development, operations etc. Focused on delivering value together, cross-functional.
• To bring your whole self to work and have fun building a better everyday life for the many.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
In this role you will report to the Product Engineering Manager of the Product Area Experience Platform in Omni Meeting Points.
The home office for this role is Malmö, Sweden and in line with our value of togetherness we believe the best way for us to collaborate and co-create is when we meet in the office. This is why we expect you to spend most of the time in the office.
We believe a healthy and flexible life balance is important, so together we will strive to create a work environment where you feel in control of your life balance, can be yourself, grow and excel in both your personal and professional life.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously. We look forward to hearing from you!
If you would like to learn more about what is going on in Group Digital, check out this page- https://tech.ingka.com/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
E-post: rosie.geraghty@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9409869