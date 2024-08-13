Engineering Manager
Bokio makes banking and accounting super easy, unleashing entrepreneurs to pursue their life's work. Starting a business is a leap towards freedom and passion. It's about chasing what you love and making it your life's work. At Bokio, we're all about nurturing this spirit and enabling that leap.
We're now looking for a new Engineering Manager for Software Engineers in our Product teams. Product teams take good care of their product area and develop it to bring more value to users.
Sounds exciting? Join our crew in Gothenburg. Let's help people succeed, deliver amazing products to the world, grow and have fun!
In a nutshell, your main responsibilities as an Engineering Manager will be:
Create an environment in which people thrive
Help Tech Leads and Software Engineers to grow through 1:1s, coaching and feedback loops
Constantly optimize your teams for impact, adaptability and speed of learning
Foster and promote software craftsmanship
Enable your teams to deliver the simplest imaginable banking and accounting solutions to our users
Who you are
You have a genuine passion for developing and growing people and teams
You enjoy mentoring and coaching Tech Leads and Software Engineers, both junior and seasoned ones
You are a great communicator and comfortable with spoken and written English
You are knowledgeable and passionate about software development
You know, care about and promote sound engineering practices and agile principles to develop well-crafted software
You have a growth mindset and are constantly looking for ways to improve and learn, both as a professional and as an individual
What's in your backpack
You have previous experience leading, coaching and mentoring Software Engineers and teams. Preferably, as a Manager or a Tech Lead
You have experience in recruitment of Software Engineers
It's considered a bonus if:
You have worked as a Software Engineer
You are familiar with our tech stack which primarily consists of C#/.Net and Typescript/React running on Azure
You are familiar with accounting, banking or fintech
What we have to offer
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world
A community of 5000+ Product Development professionals in fellow companies of Visma Group with active guilds in Leadership, Software Engineering, AI/ML, Product Design, Product Management etc.
We invest in your growth and learning by weekly dedicated learning time, training budget, learning platforms, hackathons etc.
Flexible working hours and freedom to work in hybrid-remote setup
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm 30 days vacation, comprehensive wellness grant, pension according to ITP levels and other benefits!
Location
We have a Hybrid work model with central offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm. This position is located in Gothenburg with the possibility to work flexibly remotely.
Finally
You are welcome at Bokio for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace! We are creating a culture at Bokio where empathy, diversity, respect and courage are front and center. Get a glimpse of Life at Bokio here, here and here.
Do you feel that you don't match all our criteria? We are looking for the right person at heart, not the right person on paper. So if you really feel passionate about our mission, and feel you can contribute, you can still apply!
