Engineering Manager
2024-06-04
Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improving the work lives of millions around the world.
We develop workforce management solutions - software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and more flexible for almost a million users worldwide!
We value passion, quality, innovation, trust, and collaboration. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas, and have full ownership of your area.
Our global team, of more than 35 nationalities, have fun together, whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, a workshop, going for a run with a colleague, or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a collaborative and friendly atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another!
Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of Quinyx, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is allowed to be themselves and thrive.
The Engineering Manager is a passionate leader who loves working with people and technology. The engineering manager's main responsibility is to help individuals and teams perform at their best, making sure that we have the right people, working on the right things, using the right tools and processes.
Responsibilities
Is fully accountable for the team deliveries acting as the PM counterpart in engineering. Collaborate with the PM to set a direction for the team and drive initiatives that deliver on the area's objectives.
Improve team's health and dynamics, and help the team maintain a sustainable working pace even under pressure
Responsible for recruiting and retaining talents.
Manage the people within the team and nurture their personal and professional growth.
Lead, mentor and coach individuals and teams.
Continuously improve engineering processes and practices to increase team efficiency and effectiveness.
Ensure teams make sound technology choices and deliver solutions that are secure, scalable, and maintainable.
Ensure technical debt is monitored and repaid in a reasonable time.
Actively participate to the area leadership team and work with other EMs to drive cross team initiatives.
Requirements
Strong passion for delivering value to customers through agile software development.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Relevant experience with coaching and mentorship to elevate team performance.
5+ years of experience in software engineering
Previous experience from leadership and staff responsibility.
Full fluency in English, both written and verbal
Solution-oriented, with a continuous improvement mentality.
As Quinyx is a growing company your responsibilities may change over time.
What's in it for you?
We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, wellness, home office, professional development contributions, and virtual yoga classes.
Want to join Quinyx?
At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and strive for an inclusive, diverse, value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or veteran status.
