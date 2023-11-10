Engineering Manager
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company using the best of AI and human expertise to create Google Ads recommendations for businesses and help drive customer acquisition. Combined with BrightBid's marketing and sales expertise, its AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of the fastest growing SaaS companies globally, and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400+ customers.
We are a startup and we are looking for people who love building stuff.
We are now looking for an Engineering Manager to join our team in Stockholm, within the tech team.
The Engineering Manager is responsible for leading and managing a team of engineers to deliver high-quality software products. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background and experience in managing and leading teams in a high paced startup environment.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage a team of engineers
• Develop and execute engineering plans
• Ensure the quality of software products
• Mentor and develop engineers
• Collaborate with other departments
• Stay up-to-date on new technologies
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field
• 5+ years of experience in software engineering
• Strong technical skills
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
• Ability to meet deadlines
• Ability to work under pressure
If you are a talented and experienced Engineering Manager, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
