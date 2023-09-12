Engineering Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
ENGINEERING MANAGER - Software Development
At Volvo Cars, we are always looking for world-class leaders who bring out the best in our people. If you want to be part of leading and inspiring our mission to change the automotive experience and make people's lives less complicated, then we have the job for you.
We are looking for an Engineering Manager in the Department of Vehicle Motion Control.
The team develops software features of Longitudinal Vehicle Control functions which control the propulsive and brake attributes of the powertrain and brake systems. The purpose is to create the most confident, efficient, and rewarding Drive Experience.
Your application
To apply, please submit your CV and cover letter by no later than 30 Sept. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Please direct any questions you may have about the position to the Hiring Manager, Per Nykvist (+46708219270).
What you'll do
In your role as an Engineering Manager, you will have the overall operational and technical responsibilities for two software engineering teams. You will actively work with continuous improvements related to the software development process. You will drive technical strategies related to the team areas while actively guiding and coaching the team members to reach the goals. Furthermore, you will ensure the needed competencies and continuous development of the teams.
We are looking for candidates who have strong skills in leadership, and communication and with an open-minded approach. You have the ability to energize people using an empowered team-oriented approach, and possess a strong initiative and driving ability to make things happen.
As a leader at Volvo Cars, you help create an open and trusting environment where we build on people's strengths. Volvo Cars Leaders make sure that we develop both our teams, ourselves, as well as the business. We expect you to lead through purpose and trust to empower individuals and teams.
We think you have a Master of Science in a relevant area and deep technical knowledge in embedded software development gained within the automotive industry. As a lot of the software features have to do with vehicle control and are safety-critical, knowledge in mechatronic systems control and system safety are meritorious. Fluency in written and spoken English and a driver' license B are required for this role. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66767-41904936". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oriana Gracia 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8105988