Engineering Manager
EasyPark Innovation AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EasyPark Innovation AB i Stockholm
At EasyPark, we love cities. We love them for work, for play and everything in between. That's why our vision is to make cities more livable! EasyPark Group is a global company and a true leader in its domain. There is a clear ambition to quickly grow in coverage and offer our services to more customers and partners.
This is an exciting opportunity to become part of the EasyPark team as one of our Engineering Managers. You will play a key role in our future success and have a true opportunity to make a real impact and difference for our customers, our people, and our business!
The Role
We are on a journey to take us to the next level as a product and technology company. By continuously improving our ways of working and driving innovation within our ecosystem, we will even better serve our customers.
As an Engineering Manager, you lead a team of software engineers. We believe in lean and agile principles, where team members feel and exercise ownership and responsibility to navigate towards certain goals and missions.
You will contribute & make an impact through the following:
Taking on responsibility for the team's delivery, tech health in the team's domain and how it connects to the bigger picture, and the health and competence of the team and its members
Staffing and leading a team or two of engineers by caring for, challenging them, and inspiring them, as individuals and as a team, so that the team can navigate towards vision and strategies
Contributing to and promoting a healthy and agile software development culture
Helping the team achieve its mission and vision by facilitating the removal of impediments, and encouraging them to seek strategic clarity where needed
You have sincere care for people, quality, value, collaboration, and learning, to name a few areas
About you
We believe that you enjoy taking initiatives and following through
You seek to understand both business and technology and how the different perspectives play together to create amazing products for customers, yet work for the business
You are a humble team player with a bit of boldness who enjoys open-minded discussions in a collaborative way
You enjoy to lead and facilitate and are able to adapt your communication style
You are experienced in agile software development principles and have a true passion for continuous improvement, learning and evolution
We don't think one size fits all, but a successful candidate might have the following:
Several years of experience as a leader of, or team member in, an agile product development team
Experience from flow-based software development and enjoy to manage and improve flow
Experience from data-driven and user centric product and software development
This role is based at the EasyPark headquarters in Stockholm/ Sweden. Fluency in English is required for this position, Swedish is not needed
Life at EasyPark
We are a values-driven company with an international culture and a global presence. By providing an environment with space to grow and room for autonomy, we believe in encouraging and supporting our team members to take initiatives and act outside of their comfort zone. To have an open mind and embracing change is a part of our DNA. At EasyPark we are dedicated to maintaining an open culture where the voice of each person is heard, and we play as one team across the globe. Diversity is something we celebrate and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EasyPark Innovation AB
(org.nr 559110-4939)
Hangövägen 20 (visa karta
)
115 41 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Akshay Gokarnakar akshay.gokarnakar@easypark.net Jobbnummer
8098694