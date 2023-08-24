Engineering Manager
Kindred People AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kindred People AB i Stockholm
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
About the role
As an Engineering Manager, you are passionate about leadership and committed to inspiring and empowering your team of software engineers. You transmit this energy to your team, and you'll be accountable for excellence while also promoting learning and development. Your primary focus will be to support and foster the team's career development, ensuring that each team member has the necessary resources to progress and thrive in the team and at Kindred.
What you will do
Take responsibility for the growth and personal development of your team members
Inspire, coach and challenge each team member as required
Be part of a team of Engineering Managers who, together with HR, continuously evolve Kindred's culture
Recruit top talent
Collaborate with many parts of the organisation to improve the ways we work (including QA, PO, Architects, Application Management etc)
Be the main support and enabler for development teams to ensure their daily work is always enjoyable
Work with the other Engineering Managers to meet business demands
Your experience
Experience in leadership and people management
Work supporting others through coaching and mentoring, always put individuals first
A technical background in software development, ideally Java, web or Native app development.
Used to working in a Lean and Agile domain within a fast-paced culture
Experienced at building successful teams and inspiring others to improve
Positive, pragmatic attitude that thrives on making others successful
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kindred People AB
(org.nr 556594-1621)
Regeringsgatan 25 9TR (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8056159