Engineering Manager
Keystone Education Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Keystone Education Group AB i Stockholm
As an Engineering Manager at Keystone, you will have the opportunity to lead teams of full stack developers, junior and senior. You will put your engineering experience to the test while you also play an important role in leading the teams in the right direction. You will have the formal manager responsibility for your team and the technical responsibility in collaboration with the Product team, participating in meetings with potential clients.
Responsibilities:
• Coach and help your team in their personal development and expanding their technical skills.
• Keep track of project timeline, expectation management and client communication.
• Work with the Tech leads on processes and initiatives, for example in technical pre-studies, customers' current solutions, and deciding on a tech stack & Framework for an upcoming project.
• Performance & Development management and salary process.
• Assists in organizing team activities and planning upcoming development with Product team.
• Shared responsibility in the recruitment of new developers and interns.
Who are we looking for?
• Minimum of 2 years experience in leading development teams, including personnel responsibilities & recruitment.
• Minimum 5 years of experience working in a role as full stack developer where you have worked with modern web application development, languages and framework.
• A team-oriented person who is comfortable engaging with both internal and external stakeholders.
• You are performance oriented and manage your time effectively.
To be successful in this position we think you are highly skilled in the technologies we are working with and have a strong passion for tech development and leadership. We think you are driven, like to take initiative and enjoy working in an inspiring, fun and fast-paced environment. And last but not least, you want the possibility to work with GREAT people, new technologies and patterns.
Technologies we are working with:
• Latest versions of .NET, C# and ASP.NET MVC
• Entity Framework and Microsoft SQL Server
• Elasticsearch and Redis
• jQuery, TypeScript, Knockout.js, React and Angular
• Cloud-computing through Amazon AWS
• Developing GraphQL
• Agile software development
• Continuous integration and delivery
What can we offer you?
• Freedom to help, plan and lead system architecture decisions in a fast-growing company
• Extensive training and learning opportunities.
• An international work environment with colleagues from different nationalities
• Plenty of space for initiatives and ideas.
• Possibility to learn and educate through seminars organized by Tech and the rest of the organization, at relevant conferences in Stockholm, or during our Hackathon events
• Monday breakfast regular team lunches, Tech academy, Friday beer team activities and fun events
About the team
The engineering team provides a technical platform and solutions that not only support but lay the ground for the rest of the business at Keystone Education Group. We are a rapidly growing company looking for new talents to strengthen our team.
As a member of the Keystone family, you will be working with a young, international group based out in Stockholm. We face exciting prospects and interesting challenges on a daily basis. We believe in lifelong learning, and continuous development of our tech representatives internally and externally with some of the best trainers in the world. Ambition, drive and great ideas help us reach our goals - join us in the making of your career!
Do you want to join our family? Please send us your application by hitting the button "Apply here!". Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keystone Education Group AB
(org.nr 556652-1653), http://keg.com Arbetsplats
Keystone Education Group Kontakt
Sarpreet Singh sarpreet@keystoneacademic.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Keystone Education Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8009588