Engineering Manager
2023-01-11
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to be part of a dynamic engineering organization working with world-leading technology such as connecting hydrogen, E-mobility & green industry solutions to the grid?
We are now looking for a head of the engineering organization in the Swedish grid solutions organization. The grid solutions business helps customers to connect their applications to the grid using different types of substations.
Your responsibilities
You will report directly to the unit manager and become a part of the unit's management team. In this role you will be responsible for strategic direction, leadership, management, and coordination of the engineering function. The engineering function is responsible for five disciplines, such as lead engineering, primary & secondary engineering, commissioning engineering and the documentation control team.
You will ensure that the engineering team is adequately resourced, developed and equipped to meet business needs, including recruitments.
You will be in the center of things and will quickly get to know and collaborate with large parts of the organization, be involved in technical and strategic decisions, and work closely together with your team, and other teams in the organization.
Your background
You enjoy leading, motivating and developing people, and are used to building strong relationships.
Experience with leading change management initiatives and proven insights on how change affects individuals will be strongly preferred.
You are highly self-motivated with a strong sense of ownership and accountability, have a sense for business, and enjoy the challenge to make your team thrive and deliver excellent results.
The successful candidate will hold a university degree in a relevant area, such as electrical, software, industrial engineering or similar as well as general line management experience.
Experience in electrical and system design of substations is considered as a major advantage.
You have effective communication and influencing skills in addition to strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
More about us
Ready for a new exciting challenge? Welcome with your application by 1st of February 2023.
Recruiting Manager Andreas Burstedt, +4610 738 00 69, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 10 7- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Helena Stefansdottir, +4610 738 53 98.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
