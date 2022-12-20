Engineering Manager
Tobii AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Danderyd
2022-12-20
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
Are you interested in ground-breaking eye-tracking technology and want to have a direct impact on the success of our driver monitoring solution? If you also want to help other engineers grow and coach them in computer vision, keep on reading! We are expanding and are looking for an Engineering Manager to join our Automotive department!
Tobii Driver Monitoring System (Tobii DMS) is based on 20 years of innovation in eye tracking. It is a powerful solution for monitoring drivers and assessing their attention. Tobii DMS translates camera images into a stream of core driver-state signals such as a person's gaze point, how open their eyes are, and their head pose. These signals help save lives by delivering real-time feedback on driver state, such as drowsiness and distraction.
As an Engineering manager you have a split role of 50% management and 50% algorithm development. You get the opportunity to lead and grow a group of engineers with expertise in computer vision, partner with other managers and work in the development teams contributing with your expertise in algorithm development or machine learning.
The role and responsibilities
You will be a member of a team of managers with the objective to lead and develop a group of developers to be able to create next generation of eye tracking products.
Managerial
Be involved in leading the organization of computer vision development.
Lead 5-8 highly skilled computer vision engineers at a personal level
Be responsible for recruitment, personal development, one-on-ones, etc.
Engineering
Engage in the creative process of product development, make sure we have an innovative environment and are structured such that ideas can be realized.
Develop computer vision algorithms for eye tracking applications.
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
Had a team manager role before or have been the informal leader and now want to take a manager role
Skills and experience with machine learning
A solid developer background
Good knowledge of C++
Experience in Python programming
An M.Sc. in electrical engineering, computer science or similar
The person we are looking for is eager to learn new things and solve complex problems in a collaborative environment. As a manager, you are a people person who wants to grow and develop your employees. We also think that you are proactive and like to get things done. You are passionate about people, science/technology, product development and the connections between them.
Do you want to be part of defining our future products? Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
7274257