Engineering Manager - Test Enablement
2023-06-23
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced and visionary Engineering Manager who will lead our talented Test Enablement Team to drive test maturity, optimize testing process and enhance software quality to deliver better products to customers. As a member of the Developer Experience unit, you will play a crucial role in our company's transformation. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Lead and manage a team of skilled platform engineers, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.
Provide technical guidance, mentorship, and support to team members, helping them grow professionally and achieve their full potential.
Set clear objectives, goals, and priorities for the team, ensuring alignment with the company's strategic objectives.
Develop and maintain an effective test automation framework and infrastructure to enable efficient and reliable automated testing
Provide training and guidance to testing teams on how to effectively use testing tools and frameworks
Develop and maintain testing tools and utilities to aid in testing and test data management
Effectively manage vendors and licences for test enablement
Ensure that testing environments are properly configured and maintained to support testing efforts
Collaborate with stakeholders, including product owners, architects, and senior leadership, to understand requirements, prioritize initiatives, and ensure alignment with business goals.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging the team to explore innovative solutions, automate processes, and drive operational efficiency.
Effectively communicate project statuses, risks, and mitigation plans to stakeholders and senior management.
Drive best engineering practices and standards within test enablement
Qualifications
Previous management experience preferred
Proficiency in test automation tools (Python, Typescript, or Robot Framework)
Strong experience in TDD (Test Driven Development)
Strong understanding of test methodologies (integration, unit, function tests etc.)
Proficiency in using testing technologies and tools such as Postman Enterprise
Solid foundation in software delivery and software development lifecycle
Exceptional leadership and communication skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate the team
Ability to manage resources, budget and schedule while balancing priorities
Capability to solve complex problems, make decisions based on data and analyse the impact of changes
Continuous learning mindset, staying abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies.
Additional Information
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations.
At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 10th of July.
We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Khrystyna Hranda at khrystyna.hranda@hm.com
