We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
And now, we're on a quest to find our next Engineering Manager, someone as passionate as we are about making the world a happier place and enriching lives through the world of reading. Join our extraordinary team, and let's script a future where every day is a chapter of discovery, and every book is a key to a richer life.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As Engineering Manager - Recommendation at Nextory you will lead the work of developing one of the most important parts of our product, our recommendation engine. Out of the over 1 million titles we have, the recommendation team has the mission to deliver the right book to the user at the right time and place - exciting stuff! You will use your analytical and creative mindset to create recommendation magic.
You will be leading an amazing team consisting of expertise within data science and engineering - always with the continuous aspiration to increase reading! You will collaborate closely with product- and engineering leaders across the company to understand the needs of the users and figure out the best way to solve them.
The position is based in Stockholm and you will report to the Head of Engineering, also located in Stockholm.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company. We believe that you would like to be in the forefront of creating recommendations, with a mix of traditional algorithms and artificial intelligence. We believe that you take pride in our product, that you love to drive development, that you are always striving to improve and that you believe that quality is key. You thrive working in a dynamic and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our product and your team!
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe you have, for the field, relevant educational background
• We believe you have around 8 years of working experience within the field
• We believe that you have hands-on experience from data science and engineering, if you have worked with software engineering using Java it 's a plus!
• We believe that you have experience from working with both traditional recommendation algorithms as well as AI technologies, such as machine learning, in your daily work
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile. Also, we would love a pitch of why you are the leader we are looking for! Så ansöker du
