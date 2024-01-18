Engineering Manager - .NET/C# Backend
2024-01-18
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
Job Description
As an Engineering Manager - .NET/C# Backend at H&M Group, you will be responsible for leading a team of up to 20 backend engineers and for coordination of the wider team consisting our employees and consultants, distributed to different delivery teams. Your primary focus will be ensuring that the product teams have the right competencies by strategically managing resources. This role requires a genuine interest in the development and growth of individuals, providing vision, security, and clarity on their journey. You will navigate multiple stakeholder demands, handle pressure, and translate long-term goals into actionable strategies, leveraging your ability to zoom in and out of the big picture. This role sits within the Product Engineering Center of Excellence team
Qualifications
• NET/C#: We expect in-depth knowledge within this area with proven hands-on development experience
Azure: Working proficiency
Microservice Architecture: Prior exposure to microservice architecture to lead and drive technical decisions.
Previous managerial experience: Proven experience as a manager is prefered, as we are seeking someone who can step into the role and lead effectively from day one.
Curiosity: We believe you are a driven individual, always eager to learn and expand your knowledge
Knowledge of a large enterprise: Familiarity with big enterprise environments, ideally from a similar industry with complex backend systems will be advantageous.
Additional information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-17
