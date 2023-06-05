Engineering Manager - Mechanical Design
2023-06-05
Are you an inclusive leader, always striving to move forward and challenge the status quo - whilst also wanting to develop people, processes and products? Perhaps you're exactly who we're looking for! To Sandvik Coromant and our department Production Equipment, we're looking for an Engineer Manager to join us.
We work in close collaboration with our internal customers with the purpose of creating a world leading productivity in our manufacturing processes - improving the performance and quality of our products. Welcome to our team!
About the job
In this position, you're accountable for the design process and have managerial responsibility for our team of mechanical engineers in the production equipment department in Sandviken. You lead the team with the purpose of developing production equipment, with unique functionality, securing competence and support throughout the entire life cycle.
Your responsibility also includes:
Setting organizational priorities and allocating resources.
Collaborating closely with other departments regarding product ideas, future projects and implementation of these - always looking to connect with new people in your area, finding new collaboration partners.
Overseeing the team budget, monitor cost and effectiveness in your team.
Developing your teams' capabilities, competencies, methods, tools and processes - making sure your personnel thrive in a welcoming and growing environment.
Innovating working methods to achieve new solutions and products.
Developing a safe working environment regarding the design process.
Improving on already existing processes.
The location for this position is Sandviken. We offer the possibility to work part-time remotely, and travel might be included in the job.
About you
We're looking for a leader with a genuine technical interest who's eager to learn, understand and develop. We believe you have an academic degree in mechanical engineering, and you have previous experience in managing teams - preferably within a technical area. The exchange of information is crucial for our success, and you enjoy working with cross functional teams with a high level of coordination between different areas. To handle a complex multi-project organization, our work methods are based on agile principles. Furthermore, due to some travel in the job, you also need a drivers' license. Working locally in a truly global company calls for excellent English and Swedish skills, verbally and in writing.
You're a decisive, yet humble leader, who firmly believes in creating and safeguarding work environments where everyone is seen and respected for who they are. This means that you like to help, develop and support your colleagues. Your driven personality combined with business minded and result oriented features are essential tools for changing and encouraging - both the people around you and the organization. Furthermore, you constantly strive for improvement - challenging the status quo and finding new ways of working.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 25, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0055766).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Lars Höglund, Manager Production Equipment Sandviken, +46 (0)70 341 78 00
Charlotte Tellstig, Human Relation, +46 (0)173 813 72
Union contacts - Sweden
Raimo Annanolli, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 64 94
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at +46 (0)26-26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Lisbeth Häggström
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
