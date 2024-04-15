Engineering Manager - Engineering Foundations
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Tink was founded in 2012, and a decade later became part of Visa in 2022. Tink was created with the aim of changing the banking industry for the better. We have built Europe's most robust open banking platform - with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone - from big banks and fintechs to startups - to build the future of financial services across Europe.
Tink is building an open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Our solutions are ready-to-go products, each developed to solve specific problems and bring value to both businesses and their customers.
At its core, Tink is a company dedicated to engineering and product development. As an Engineering Manager at Tink, your primary role involves fostering high-performing, engaged, and content teams that are continually learning. We are looking for an Engineering Manager for our Engineering Foundations area. This area provides Tink's engineers with tailored self-service tools and services that enable the teams to deliver, operate and observe their services, with low friction and entry point.
What you will do
Lead a group of Site Reliability Engineers and Software Engineers, both junior and senior team members to deliver internal tooling for the engineering organisation.
Own the team's overall planning, execution, and success of different projects.
Work closely with product management to ensure we're building products in the best way and to deliver on customer commitments and targets.
Setting clear priorities and providing leadership in a fast-paced and innovative environment.
Work on discovery, investigating and trying out new solutions with the team.
Grow your direct reports professionally so they can have a larger impact and drive more complex initiatives.
Being data-driven and always seeking new ways of improving your services.
Actively support recruitment and on-boarding of new employees.
What we offer you
Tink offers you a dynamic work environment where you can grow and develop your skills, with opportunities for career advancement. You will have the chance to lead and shape the future of our engineering teams, and be part of a mission to deliver innovative and high-quality services to our customers.
Through our yearly salary review we make sure to keep Tinkers' salaries adjusted to market trends and inflation. Our employees don't need to change jobs in order to get a fair salary increase! We also provide personal development reviews and plans twice a year so that everyone has a chance to discuss their opportunities, growth and potential.
What we're looking for
We are looking for an Engineering Manager who has a business oriented mindset, understands how the projects and delivery influences the business growth and sees the link between engineering and product development. Someone who is great at managing change and changing priorities, a person who can take ownership over the full delivery and the development of their team.
We would like you to have
Experience from an Engineering Manager position, leading a high performing engineering team.
Deep technical knowledge.
A track record of operational excellence and have led a change initiative, for example taking a project or team from A to B.
Solid experience from working in an agile development environment, preferably from a fintech/payments industry.
Strong organizational and prioritization skills along with outstanding written and verbal communication skills.
Reporting to the Engineering Director of the area, this role offers an opportunity to make a significant impact in our organization, future growth and drive the success of our engineering teams. If you are a motivated and experienced leader, we would love to hear from you. We would like you to be able to work from the office in either Warsaw or Stockholm three days per week.
Who we are at Tink
We are a company of developers and engineers - it's in our DNA to imagine, build and iterate. We were founded with a vision of transforming an industry that lacked competition and momentum. And we have built a company of passionate over-achievers who all believe there is always a better way of doing things.
People from all over Europe - and the world - have joined us on our mission to build the biggest and best open banking platform in Europe.
We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192), https://tink.com/ Arbetsplats
Tink Kontakt
Elinor Nee elinor.nee@tink.com Jobbnummer
8612735