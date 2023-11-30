Engineering Manager - Control Applications for Power Quality Solutions
2023-11-30
You will be leading a team of control and software engineers in delivering high-quality and cost-effective advanced power quality (FACTS) solutions to our customers. In this position you will work in a global environment with many interfaces within the organization.
Your responsibilities
Manage, motivate, and coach your team members.
Support team's performance to ensure the deliverables are met on time, as per the set contract, safety, and quality requirements.
Together with your colleagues, drive improvements and change, both within control engineering and cross functional to meet strategy and future business needs.
Closely collaborate with your colleagues within Power Quality to support the project teams.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Relevant master's degree in engineering, e.g., in computer science, electrical engineering or equivalent.
Experience in leadership roles, e.g., line management, project management or similar.
Background working with control system design for the industry or the automation process domain.
You like to work in a dynamic international and multicultural environment.
As a person you are independent, solution-oriented, organized, and responsive with a strong drive and focus on delivering in time and with quality.
You are confident, both on a personal level and in your leadership. You facilitate teamwork and communicate clearly at all levels.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Contact
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 7th of January 2024.
Recruiting Manager Elin Elfving, elin.elfving@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Elin Elfving, elin.elfving@hitachienergy.com, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
