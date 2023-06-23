Engineering Manager - Container Platform
2023-06-23
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced and visionary Engineering Manager who will lead our talented Container Platform Team as well as play a pivotal role in driving the success of our Kubernetes platform. The Container Platform is part of the Platform Engineering Area and the Developer Experience Unit and it caters to diverse teams within the organization, spanning from those developing internal services to those targeting a global customer base of millions. By providing a robust runtime, we ensure that all teams can confidently operate their services to meet their unique requirements. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Oversee the design, development, and maintenance of our Kubernetes platform, focusing on stability, security, scalability, and developer experience.
Lead and manage a team of skilled platform engineers within the Container Platform Team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements, trends, and best practices in Kubernetes and containerization technologies, and drive their adoption to enhance our platform's capabilities.
Provide technical guidance, mentorship, and support to team members, helping them grow professionally and achieve their full potential.
Set clear objectives, goals, and priorities for the team, ensuring alignment with the company's strategic objectives.
Identify and remove impediments for the team.
Provide strategic leadership and guidance in architecting and scaling the Kubernetes platform to meet the evolving needs of our organization.
Collaborate with stakeholders, including product owners, architects, and senior leadership, to understand requirements, prioritize initiatives, and ensure alignment with business goals.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging the team to explore innovative solutions, automate processes, and drive operational efficiency.
Effectively communicate project statuses, risks, and mitigation plans to stakeholders and senior management.
Champion best engineering practices, promote knowledge sharing, and cultivate a learning environment within the team.
Qualifications
Strong technical expertise in Kubernetes orchestration and containerization technologies (e.g., Docker)
Solid understanding of infrastructure-as-code (IaC) concepts, CI/CD pipelines and monitoring tools
In-depth knowledge of networking, security, and cluster management in a Kubernetes environment.
Solid foundation in software engineering principles and practices including the 12-factor-apps pattern
Experience with cloud native development and state-of-the-art practices such as GitOps
Exceptional leadership and communication skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate the team
Previous management experience preferred
Proficiency in Command Line Interfaces and Linux
Proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects on time and within budget.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make critical decisions in a fast-paced environment.
Continuous learning mindset, staying abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies.
Additional Information
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations.
At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 10th of July.
We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Khrystyna Hranda at khrystyna.hranda@hm.com
