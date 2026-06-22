Engineering Manager - Cloud & Platform Operations
Qred Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the world's best bank for small businesses. Since launching 11 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for an Engineering Manager for Cloud & Platform Operations for the next phase of growth.
About the Role
As the Engineering Manager for Cloud & Platform Operations, you will bridge the gap between technical execution and business impact by taking end-to-end ownership of our foundational internal systems and workplace technology architecture. Reporting directly to the CTO, you will lead a critical function that optimizes company-wide efficiency, secures our digital environment, and ensures our platforms scale seamlessly alongside our growing fintech operations - from core cloud operations to the internal systems and workplace tooling the company relies on. This is a mission-oriented leadership role where your strategic planning directly empowers employees across the bank.
Key responsibilities
Own cloud infrastructure operations across all markets - availability, performance, resilience, and disaster recovery.
Run FinOps: cost visibility, forecasting, Reserved Instances/Savings Plans, and per-account budgeting - with clear reporting to leadership.
Build self-service platform capabilities (CI/CD, IaC, observability, secrets) that reduce friction for product teams.
Embed regulatory controls (DORA, EBA outsourcing, GDPR) into how we operate, with audit readiness as a default.
Manage data residency, IAM, least-privilege, and third-party/concentration risk.
Implement and govern privileged access management (PAM) - just-in-time access, and audit trails for sensitive systems.
Drive workplace IT automation and run a set of internal services streamlining employee permissions, SaaS management, and the day-to-day tooling the company relies on.
Hire, grow, and retain a strong team while managing a broad ownership scope.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a leader who thrives in a fast-paced environment and brings a structured approach to technical operations. You have a proven ability to drive cross-functional alignment with legal, security, and engineering teams while maintaining a strong proactive mindset. You are motivated by building scalable frameworks, minimizing security risks, and automating manual workflows to eliminate operational friction.
Qualifications
Several years of technical leadership or people management experience within a Cloud Infrastructure function, with a style that's hands-on enough to be credible and strategic enough to scale a lean team.
Proven experience with cloud environment billing structures, specifically AWS cloud, GCP/Google Workspace, and SaaS license management.
Strong grounding in platform/SRE practices: IaC, observability, incident management, and automation for access management and identity provisioning.
Background working in regulated environments, banking, or fintech, with a solid understanding of ICT compliance, audits, and security controls is highly preferred.
Why Qred?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. We believe our culture thrives when we work together, which is why we have an office-first approach. To balance this with some flexibility, we have the option of working remotely one day per week. We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-JL1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7952187-2065089". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Malmskillnadsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9973850