Engineering Manager - Axis Os Cyber Security, Lund
2026-01-20
Are you a hands-on leader with a passion for software security and developing high-performing teams? Do you like figuring out solutions that involve tech, software compliances and strategy?
Your future team
AXIS OS is the Linux-based platform powering Axis network devices like cameras, speakers, recorders and others. It is built to meet the highest standards of security, quality, and long-term value. Our teams evolves core technologies, the foundation of Axis' product ecosystem, from networking and APIs to security, streaming, storage, connected services and access management.
Security is built in by design. AXIS OS follows the Axis Security Development Model (ASDM) and is supported by hardware-based security through Axis Edge Vault, ensuring secure boot, protected key storage, and compliance with international standards such as ETSI EN 303 645 and FIPS 140. AXIS OS is largely based on industry-standard open-source components and is secured by default.
What will you do?
The cybersecurity area is growing, and therefore we are in need of an Engineering Manager for AXIS OS Cyber Security. You will lead the team responsible for developing and maintaining security features in AXIS OS, with a particular focus on software security compliance while still being actively involved in broader cyber security initiatives.
You will also be responsible for the execution of the roadmap, ensuring that strategic objectives are delivered effectively and on time. You will work in close collaboration with your peers, where responsibilities are shared across the security domain to ensure strong alignment, prioritization, and delivery. Together, you will cover both technical security capabilities and compliance-related aspects of AXIS OS.
In this role, you will also collaborate closely with AXIS OS architects, the Product Manager for AXIS OS Cyber Security, and a wide range of internal and external stakeholders. You will be part of the AXIS OS leadership group, working together with your peers to continuously evolve AXIS OS as a platform.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Leading, inspiring, and developing a team of highly skilled engineers
* Managing day-to-day operations and ensuring the team has the right competencies to meet both current and future challenges within cyber security
* Driving software security compliance work while contributing to the overall cyber security strategy
* Being responsible for the execution of the security roadmap, ensuring strategic objectives are delivered
* Collaborating across functions to deliver high-quality results and foster innovation
* Working closely with the Product Manager to define, communicate, and execute the strategic direction for cyber security and compliance
* Together with your peers, evolving ways of working with the user at the center
* Handling line management responsibilities such as development dialogues, salary reviews, budgeting, recruitment, and team growth
Who are you?
You are a confident and people-focused leader with a strong technical interest and experience in cyber security. You enjoy coaching others, creating a safe and collaborative environment, and turning complex security and compliance requirements into practical execution. You value diversity, balance listening with decision-making, and lead with empathy, structure, and clarity. You are comfortable working across teams and with external stakeholders, and you have the ability to engage and motivate those around you.
In addition to the above you have/are:
* Leadership experience, for example as a Team Lead, Project Manager, or Line Manager
* A strong understanding and interest of cyber security
* Experience or familiarity with embedded software development
* A degree in Computer Science or a related field
* Proven experience leading software development teams
* A strong interest in developing yourself as a leader and manager
* Fluency in English
Bonuspoints for experience in:
* Software security compliance and certifications
* Hybrid solutions combining edge technologies and cloud services
What can Axis do for you?
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application! If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Vladimir Karadzic, +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously so do not wait to send in your application!
