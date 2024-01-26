Engineering Lead | Digital Experience Platform
2024-01-26
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, connectivity platform, and digital services.
We're looking for an Engineering Lead to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Lead a team of software engineers in developing innovative mobile services to enhance the longevity and sustainability of our appliances. Craft outstanding direct-to-consumer sales experiences for three top-tier brands. Whether it's a new filter, spare part, or replacement, you'll be the one to make it easy to purchase. Provide solid leadership for both people as well as technology in the heart of our digital transformation.
In detail, you will:
• Combine leading a team and contributing yourself in product development using a modern tech stack for digital consumer services.
• Recruit, train, coach, motivate and help build careers for the Engineering staff that reports to you in the team.
• Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with your team.
• Work with your product and design peer leaders to describe successful outcomes for the team and measure your progress towards them.
• Create a data driven decision making culture where numbers for usage, performance, and quality guides our actions.
• Create a world class development environment for consumer service software with a good balance between user obsession, creativity, scalability, development speed and cost efficiency.
• Make our team be the model for a the new normal in software product development.
Who you are:
• You have several years' experience, from relevant product development area, in leading both people and technology in a cross functional team setup.
• You have proven skills in leading a high performing team where many contributors have expert skills in several areas exceeding your own.
• You have in-depth knowledge of developing mass market software applications for embedded internet devices that are frequently updated in production.
• You need to master at least three of the following competence areas and quickly learn what good looks like for the others:
· Native iOS mobile app development in Xcode and UI development in Swift UI.
· Native Android mobile app development in Android Studio and UI development in Jetpack Compose.
· Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile development for iOS and Android.
· Micro service backend development in Java, .Net, python or NodeJS in AWS cloud environment.
· Business system integrations with both internal enterprise systems and external third-party business services.
· Multimillion userbase cyber security and data privacy implementation.
· Modular test automation for business logic and UI behaviour.
· Using design tokens and design system integration for brand management in graphical UI code.
· Using systems for translation and internationalization
· Build pipeline, code analysis, feature flag and analytics tools for modern embedded development.
You demonstrate:
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sankt Göransgatan 143
105 45 STOCKHOLM
