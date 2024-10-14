Engineering Graduate Program - Verification Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-10-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Engineering Graduate Program - Verification Engineer
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey that will kick-start your career and empower you to have a real impact in transforming human health worldwide? With a rich heritage dating back hundreds of years, our wealth of technical expertise and talent, a broad and deep portfolio, and exceptional service help researchers and biopharma advance therapeutics at every stage from discovery to delivery. At Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate therapeutics. Our vision is a world in which access to life-changing therapies transforms human health.
We are currently seeking passionate and ambitious talents to join our Engineering Graduate Program in Uppsala, starting January 2025. The Engineering Graduate Program is divided into different engineering profiles. Together with us, you will be at the forefront of enabling our customers in the development, manufacturing, and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. As an Engineering Graduate at Cytiva, you will benefit from:
Strong support to develop and accelerate your technical knowledge and expertise together with a team of young professionals.
Opportunities for cross-functional project work, site visits, and internal training sessions to learn about Cytiva's core technologies and business.
Exposure to a global network of talented colleagues through regular interaction with team members, managers, and project teams.
Growth and development through mentorship from experienced professionals and managers.
Stability from a permanent position at Cytiva.
What we're looking for:
We're looking for ambitious graduate talents who are excited to join us in our quest to advance and accelerate therapeutics. To be eligible for Cytiva's Engineering Graduate Program, we require that you meet the following criteria:
Hold a relevant university degree in engineering, technology, or a related field.
Enthusiastic and eager to learn and grow within the Life Science engineering field.
Strong communication skills in English.
Interactive team player that is comfortable working in project teams collaborating with colleagues to solve problems and find solutions for our customers.
About the role: Verification Engineer
As Verification Engineer at Cytiva, you will work with your team in a dynamic and cross functional environment. You will contribute with your skills and at the same time build your knowledge in close collaboration with colleagues under the guidance of our experienced professionals. You will participate in the verification process, transforming requirements and customer needs into new components and into new product development. The role offers a unique opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge and practical experience in physical verification engineering while learning about Cytiva's core technologies and products.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Support testing of instrument prototypes in our labs. Troubleshooting, diagnosing and contributing to technical documentation.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams within R&D, including mechanical engineers, system engineers and project managers.
Assist in the enhancement to tools and ways of working to expedite results.
Keep track of customer needs and test requirements.
Development and maintenance of equipment and instruments for testing bioprocess systems.
Application:
The Engineering Graduate Program will accept applications until the 30th of November. In your application, please include your resume and cover letter. For any questions regarding the specific role, please contact hiring manager Magnus Emerius, Sr Manager - ÄKTA Instrument Engineering, magnus.emerius@cytiva.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8953831