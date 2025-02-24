Engineering Director Fixed Dome
2025-02-24
Join us as an Engineering Director for Fixed Domes and lead a talented team of 100+ individuals who share your passion for product development, people, and technology. As a key member of our Research & Development team, you'll drive the development of innovative camera solutions from product idea to mass production. Based at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden, this role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of our industry.
Who is your future team?
Our department is a dynamic mix of skilled engineers within electronics and mechanical design, image optimization, software development and more. As Engineering Director, you'll collaborate closely with line managers, product managers, project managers and team members to ensure we have the right talent and expertise to deliver exceptional products.
What you'll do here as Engineering Director Fixed Domes?
As an Engineering Director Fixed Domes you'll have great opportunities to influence the future development of Fixed Dome and Fisheye camera product categories together with your team and closest product managers. Your responsibilities will include:
* Daily department management, supporting managers and project managers
* Collaborative roadmap creation with product management and other stakeholders
* Driving strategies and goals for the product area
* Foster innovation in products and processes
* Identify and drive technology studies that benefit later product generations
* Recruitment and talent development
* Budgeting and resource allocation
Who are we looking for?
We're seeking a visionary leader who shares our values and is passionate about:
* Supporting direct reports in their personal growth
* Technology trends as input to strategies
* Efficient, sustainable development and industrialization practices
* Delivering world-class products that meet customer needs
* Positive collaboration and teamwork
* Curiosity-driven decision making
* Clear communication and direction setting
* We'd love to hear that you have:
* Proven track record as leader from second line or above
* Hands-on experience from product development and industrialization
* Degree in engineering or similar
The following qualifications are a plus:
* Similar industry experience
* Camera development experience
What Axis have to offer
In exchange for your dedication, Axis can offer you a job in a great, friendly and professional team. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world class, high quality products, services and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
