Engineering Consultant | Innovation Incentives Nordics | Stockholm
2024-10-01
We are looking for an Engineering Consultant who would like to engage in a client facing role while being exposed to a wide variety of cutting-edge research projects across multiple industries. This person would be excited about helping multi-national corporates through to mid-market and fast-growing start-ups to invest in research and development as well as sustainability initiatives. If this captures your interest and you're a fast learner and goal-oriented individual with great people and organizational skills, this role is for you!
Your role as an Engineering Consultant at Innovation Incentives
In this role, you will engage with our diverse clientele, ranging from technical experts and scientific innovators to engineering professionals, as well as business leaders and C-suite executives across various industries. By understanding our clients' projects, business models and footprint, you will work closely with tax authorities and funding bodies to help our clients further fund their innovation roadmap and sustainability objectives.
You will be supporting companies in identifying and obtaining Innovation Incentives such as the Swedish R&D incentive (Forskningsavdrag) and the Danish R&D incentive (F&U-fradrag) as well as encouraging them to invest in research and development and sustainability initiatives. In this capacity, you will not only make a tangible difference but also contribute to our purpose of Building a Better Working World.
You will be part of an enthusiastic and multinational team, with team members based in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo and Latvia and you will have the opportunity to collaborate with our global network. The role may include travel within and outside the Nordics from time to time. Below follows some of your key responsibilities:
Development of our R&D incentives practices with a focus on the Nordic market
Interacting with clients' senior technical, scientific and engineering staff to develop a comprehensive understanding of the innovative projects undertaken while building and maintaining relationships
Writing compelling technical project reports describing the scientific and technical activities of client projects to support their R&D claim
Assisting with our business development through identifying potential targets, arranging internal and external meetings and articulating the benefit of Innovation Incentives through client meetings and proposals
Support team members to deliver high-quality advice and solutions to all types of clients, ensuring management of risk and reputation.
Qualifications for the role
A STEM university degree
Up to 2 years of experience in industry, academia or a research organisation - or a consultancy focusing on innovation incentives
Strong working proficiency in English - written, spoken and conversational
Ideally, you'll also have
Work experience in your chosen industry within a technical role
Working proficiency in Swedish, Danish and/or Norwegian
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel
What we look for
We are looking for a team member with an analytical mindset who would enjoy a client-facing role. The ideal candidate would be energised by learning about technological advancements in sustainability and innovation across a wide variety of industries. An ideal candidate would have the following qualities:
Strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively within a diverse team with different skill sets and across multiple countries
Strong writing proficiency
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
The ability to swiftly adapt to and learn about different technologies and industry sectors
What we offer
An exciting opportunity for driving and developing our business practices around R&D incentives in the Nordics. We are a highly social team that prioritizes team members well-being, and we all look forward to welcoming a new colleague. Besides this, EY offers:
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next as well as access to our EY Tech MBA program.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about what EY offers, please follow us on https://www.ey.com/en_se/careers,
social media, and karriarbloggen.ey.com.
Shape your future with confidence. Join EY today!
Apply now.
Please submit your CV and cover letter online. If you have any questions or need more information, please do not hesitate to contact Vicky Carathanassis at vicky.carathanassis@dk.ey.com
or Marcel Sikkema at marcel.sikkema@se.ey.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
. We are continuously reviewing applications and inviting for interviews, so don't wait with your application. Application deadline: 20 October 2024.
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture, and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
If you need any support or adjustments during the recruitment process or the employment, please contact our local recruitment team at recruitment@se.ey.com
