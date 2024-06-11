Engineering Applications Specialist , Afry Group It
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach.
Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Are you passionate about shaping the world of IT development and contributing to innovative solutions? Join us at AFRY Group IT. AFRY is a leading European company with a global footprint, where we invite you to thrive in a dynamic and modern workspace filled with exciting projects.
We are seeking an 'Engineering Applications Specialist' to join the Engineering Technologies team within AFRY Global IT. In this role, you will provide our consulting engineers with the support needed to optimally use engineering applications and achieve operational excellence.
Key Responsibilities:
Facilitate and improve collaboration between the business and engineering technologies.
Assist businesses in implementing minor automations, enhancements, and developments to drive engineering excellence using applications and tools.
Facilitate the harmonization of engineering applications across different business units.
Implement global engineering applications and tools to aid engineers effectively.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to users with support from our IT support team.
Contribute to the development and implementation of IT strategies and roadmaps for engineering applications.
Your Week:
In your role as an Engineering Applications Specialist, your week will be dynamic, requiring you to continually utilize both your technical proficiency and collaborative abilities. You'll closely collaborate with a team of experts to define and implement AFRY's standard way of working for engineering applications.
This position will be located in Sweden at our office in Solna or Gothenburg.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you are expected to possess the following qualifications and skills:
Degree in information technology and/or engineering.
Demonstrated expertise in engineering software applications and tools, with a strong understanding of their functionalities and capabilities.
Understanding of the engineering work; experience in engineering projects is a plus.
Engineering application development experience using web and cloud solutions and integration platforms, with a positive attitude.
Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, including engineers, IT professionals, and business stakeholders, to define requirements and implement solutions that meet business needs.
Solid understanding of IT, especially how it can be used for engineering.
Continuous improvement mindset.
Interest in working in a highly diverse environment and being culturally aware.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in english to effectively interact with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Preferred Qualifications:
You stand out if you have practical working experience both with engineering and IT, giving you both the vocabulary and the real-world understanding of both of your main stakeholders.
Additional Information
Our core values brave, devoted, and team player explain our people and is the glue of our culture. It also says a lot about what we are looking for. If you join us, you will quickly get a lot of responsibility as you show your capabilities. You will have many competence colleagues that will have a positive effect on your own development. The hope is that there will be an exchange of knowledge and innovation where we can both develop together.
Interested in this position? Please submit your CV and cover letter by June 23, 2024. Don't forget to update suitable information for this position in your CV.
We only accept applications thrue this system. Apply by clicking the "Apply now" button. Applications by e-mail will not be considered.
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
If questions on the role or process, please contact hiring manager Kunal Gupta kunal.gupta@afry.com
or recruiter Morgan Sandlund morgan.sandlund@afry.com
