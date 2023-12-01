Engineer within optics and lithography to Mycronic!
2023-12-01
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where theycontinue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have a background in optics and/or lithography, wants to work in a world-leading company in the electronics industry and be a part of this exciting journey? Come join Mycronic!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide forover 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines and this is the technology you will work with! To maintain their world leading position, they need to strengthen one of their R&D teams with a specialist within optics and lithography. You will belong to a team of 15 people, both engineers within optics, lithography, mechatronics and project managers, and in addition to your closest team, you will also collaborate with other functions within the company as well as customers.
Some words from one of your future colleagues
"I have worked at Mycronic for about 5 years, first as a consultant and now as an employee. Here you get to work in a broad role with both R&D work, customer contact and a lot of internal contact points. Some of the many reasons I enjoy Mycronic are the colleagues; everyone is helpful and it 's easy to get into the group. Even though many people have been working here for a long time, the environment is characterized by being open minded and where everyone's opinion matter when contributing to new ideas or ways of working. We also work with advanced and interesting productsand the work contains a lot of problem solving. I would recommend Mycronic as an employer any day of the week!"
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will work in a broad role with all from pure R&D work in the lab to supporting the operations as well helping customers with their problems and questions. A large part of the R&D work is related to new functionality. For example, changes in the HW, develop the optics and improve the product performance. You will have several internal contact points and participate in project planning, follow up results and provide input on what 's next step in the project. As a part of your role, you will also be responsible for training sessions for both smaller and larger groups (mainly through teams) and attend conferences to meet customers and professionals from the industry.
• Analyze measurement data to determine system capabilities and deficiencies
• Coordinate and cooperate with various disciplines within R&D, like optics, mechanics, electronics and software to achieve optimum lithography result
• Become an expert in microlithography both in theory and practice
• Work with statistical methods to improve monitoring of processes
• Know customers application, and transfer this knowledge into methods and best practice at Mycronic
• Design experiments /tests to identify problems and/or possible improvement potentials
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal competencies and interest in both the role and lithography as well as Mycronic as a company. You are a good networker, have your own drive and great ability to structure projects.
Furthermore you have...
• At least a master's degree or PhD in lithography, optics or engineering physics
• At least a few years of work experience with similar tasks
• An interest in working both theoretically and hands on
• Strong knowledge in English
It will be seen as a merit if you have...
• Knowledge in machine learning
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Täby
• Contact details: Johanna Sörell, Recruitment Consultant, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the request from Mycronic is that all questions about the recruitment process goes to Academic Work.
• OBS! We do not accept applications via email. Search for the position by clicking "apply here" below.
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Teams interview with Academic Work, personality test + problem solving test
• Teams interview + physical interview with Mycronic
• Reference checking + decision
