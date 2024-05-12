Engineer with interest in programming and laboratory work
2024-05-12
We are looking for an Engineer with interest in programming and laboratory work at NKT in Karlskrona
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes center stage as the world moves towards green energy. At the factory in Karlskrona, we are designing, developing and manufacturing high-voltage power cable solutions that enables the transition to renewable energy.
As an Engineer at the Material Technology department, you will play an important role in improving our Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) as well as generating laboratory results. The department has an increasing need of digitalizing the laboratory and you will play a key role in integrating/improving daily work with digital solutions. We are looking for someone who has an interest in computer science as well as laboratory work. You will be a part of the transition against green energy in the world.
The role is about:
* Perform LIMS development, customization and configuration including integration of laboratory equipment
* Act as support person for LIMS related questions
* Plan, perform and report laboratory work according to applicable standards and instructions.
Are you an analytical team player who is thorough and methodical in their work and are eager to learn. You see possibilities and take initiative in finding solutions. We expect you to enjoy laboratory environment, to be a service-oriented person with a passion to engage and support your co-workers. Responsibility, quality awareness, engagement and flexibility are important personal characteristics.
Your profile:
* You have at least a bachelor degree in engineering, chemistry or physics OR have gained similar knowledge through working.
* Experience in working with programming/computer science
* Your Swedish and English are fluent, both written and spoken.
Good knowledge of MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) is meritorious.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest in the end of May. Applications will be handled on ongoing basis. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Tina Törnström at Tina.Toerstrom@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Alice Jerlmark, alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Alice Jerlmark +46 708479711
