Engineer with fluency in Chinese!
2024-09-06
We are seeking a skilled Engineer to support our client in a large project in collaboration with a Chinese company. The Engineer will play a critical role as an interface between our English-speaking employees and Chinese experts, ensuring effective communication and collaboration. This role involves coordinating and working with a task force on improvement topics, translating technical documents, and interpreting during project-related meetings.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will serve as a vital communication bridge between English-speaking employees and Chinese experts, ensuring smooth and effective exchanges. In this role, you will coordinate and collaborate with a task force dedicated to continuous improvement initiatives, playing a key part in driving project success.
Additionally, you will be responsible for translating technical documents and interpreting discussions during project meetings, facilitating clear understanding and alignment across all parties involved.The initial assignment duration is expected to be between 3 and 6 months
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You live or have the opportunity to move to Skellefeå as the assignment requires you to be on site, justify this in your application.
• Technical background with a solid understanding of engineering concepts.
• Fluency in Chinese (Mandarin Chinese), including proficiency in highly technical language.
• Experience in engineering, with familiarity in technical KPIs, continuous improvement, and problem-solving.
• A background in automotive or battery technology is a plus.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06
