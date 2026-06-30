Engineer with C++
Explipro Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-30
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Are you an engineer within CAE, simulations, or mechanical development – with strong C++ skills? Do you want to work close to real products, solving engineering problems using both simulations and code? Then this could be the right opportunity for you.
The Role
In this role, you will work at the intersection of engineering and software, developing and maintaining tools and applications used in product development within the automotive industry.
This is not a pure software development role – instead, your work will focus on supporting engineering processes such as simulations, calculations, and product development.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing and maintaining C++ applications used in CAE and simulation environments
Working closely with engineers to support mechanical development and analysis
Contributing to simulation workflows, calculations, and engineering tools
Understanding and improving how software supports real-world product development
About You
To succeed in this role, you should have: ✅ Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar ✅ Experience working with CAE, simulations, or product development ✅ Strong skills in C++, used in an engineering context ✅ Experience working in Linux environments ✅ Understanding of engineering calculations, data, or physical systems
Important
We are specifically looking for candidates who have: ✔ Experience from CAE, simulations or mechanical development ✔ Used C++ as a tool in engineering work
Bonus Skills
While not required, experience in any of the following will be beneficial: ➕ Experience with simulation tools or frameworks ➕ Python or scripting for engineering workflows ➕ Database knowledge (SQL or similar) ➕ Experience from automotive product development
In the process we will also evaluate your drive and ability to communicate in a clear and simple way.
About Explipro
Explipro values helpfulness and simplicity in the workplace. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to integrity, transparency, and caring for each other. By joining us, you will be part of a supportive team that values continuous learning and personal growth. We offer competitive salaries, flexible working conditions, and numerous benefits to support your professional journey.
If this opportunity aligns with your experience and aspirations, we encourage you to reach out to us without delay! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7591442-2078165". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Explipro Group AB
(org.nr 556873-9337), https://career.explipro.com
Explipro Group (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Explipro Jobbnummer
9985386