Engineer with an interest in V2X (Vehicle to anything)
2023-08-28
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Connectivity at Scania is one of the keys to Scania's "driving the shift" strategy. At Connectivity, we work with the enabling solutions with a span from OnBoard, via Telecom to the Scania OffBoard platform. We also develop V2X solutions for autonomy, this is an area that is becoming more important for us.
Scania is seeking a dynamic and forward-thinking Engineer with C++ coding as a tool and an interest in V2X (Vehicle-to-Anything) technology. As V2X is an emerging field, this role offers a wide range of responsibilities, including stakeholder engagement, problem-solving in unknown situations, and driving innovation. The successful candidate will play a vital role in shaping Scania's V2X strategy and leading the development of cutting-edge solutions that connect vehicles to their surroundings.
What you will do
• Act as the bridge between stakeholders, development teams, and end-users, ensuring effective communication, collaboration, and engagement throughout the V2X product development lifecycle.
• Define and prioritize product features, requirements, and user stories based on stakeholder feedback, market trends, and industry best practices.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including engineers, designers, and project managers, to ensure the successful delivery of V2X solutions.
• Proactively identify and address potential risks, challenges, and dependencies associated with V2X projects, taking timely and appropriate actions to mitigate them.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in V2X technology, industry standards (IEEE and 5G-NR), and regulatory requirements.
• Support the development of strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance Scania's V2X capabilities and market presence.
• Contribute to the overall product roadmap, vision, and strategy, considering both short-term goals and long-term market trends.
Who you are
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering, telecommunications, or a related field. A strong understanding of IoT/connectivity and the electrical systems of heavy vehicles is highly advantageous.
• Experience in driving change management initiatives and managing stakeholders across various levels of the organization.
• Strong technical background, preferably with experience in one or more of the following areas: 3GPP radio (2G-5G), SIM management, GNSS and high precision positioning (RTK), Linux and QNX, Adaptive Autosar, security, and safety.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders at all levels.
• A proactive and self-motivated attitude, with a willingness to embrace unknown situations and find innovative solutions.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a structured approach to handling both urgent and long-term tasks.
• You take responsibility for what you do and communicating in English is easy for you.
Join Scania's V2X team and help shape the future of connected and autonomous vehicles. Apply now and be part of a dynamic organization that values innovation, sustainability, and collaboration.
Further information
For additional information about the position please contact Nina Olsson (Section manager), at +46 8 553 50878 or nina.olsson@scania.com
A background check may be conducted for this role.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
