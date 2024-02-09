Engineer Specialist
Munters AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Munters AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Tierp
, Linköping
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an employee who will support us in analyzing and strengthening our comprehension of the SBTi requirements and translating our ambition into an outline of our current product portfolio technology development needs. We need an engineer that can take the corporate sustainability universe as a basis for setting tangible targets on energy efficiency and Scope 3 reduction. This position will actively work on research around new systems and new concepts to apply to Munters dehumidification, cooling and carbon capture technology offering.
As a change agent to tomorrow's Munters, you will report to the Global Eco-design Manager within Group Innovation and contribute to creating a robust roadmap to achieve Science Based Targets and corporate Scope 3 emissions reduction targets. The position is ideally suited for an energy engineer with a track record within sustainability, life cycle analysis (LCA), thermodynamics, and technology research and development
Responsibilities:
Analyse the SBTi requirements and the current Product Portfolio of Munters especially with respect to Dehumidification, Air Treatment Systems, and Cooling.
Contribute to setting SBTs and especially a target for Scope 3 emissions reduction, and implement a roadmap to achieve them.
Work on feasibility studies and proof on concept for new thermodynamic solutions to improved energy efficiency, such as water harvesting applied to heat exchange, and others.
Collaborate to explore carbon capture solutions together with the Munters head of carbon capture and quantify the relative corporate Scope 3 improvement.
Support Munters organization with LCA calculation when and where necessary
Read, analyze and correctly summarize complex external documents, such as legislation related to corporate sustainability, ecodesign directives, etc (SBTi, EPRS, etc.).
Act as change agent for introduction of new concepts and technology within BA R&D organizations. Be able to explain and present novel approaches to more energy efficient products in meetings internally.
Assists Eco-design manager in collaboration with external partners when required.
Experience and job requirements
Have a solid energy engineering background and understanding of thermodynamics, energy, physics.
Capability to carry out an LCA, even if not highly skilled in the practice, and understanding of the outputs of Environmental Impact Assessments.
Experience in factory/production EHS is preferred.
Experience from an HVAC field is a plus.
A basic knowledge of Corporate Sustainability Reporting is a plus.
Able to navigate a large international and cross-functional organization like Munters, have a proactive attitude and drive to gather technical information for products or projects, even without a formal reporting authority.
Able to work globally and build strong networks, able to build bridges and trust across Munters.
Show good collaboration skills and be recognized as a leader in the technology development subjects.
Able to contribute to long-term product development and sustainability strategies.
Education & job location
Master's degree in engineering or physics, ideally energy or mechanical engineer, with a focus on heat transfer, cooling, and/or focus on environmental issues (i.e. air treatment, carbon capture). Minimum five years' work experience. Experience from B2B industrial product companies.
LCA practice at least on a rudimental level (SimaPro preferred).
Communication skills: fluency in English; other languages beneficial.
Job location: Europe
Travel: This position will require the candidate to travel occasionally but globally, mostly EU and US. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-19
E-post: agneta.ljung@munters.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Munters AB
(org.nr 556041-0606)
Isafjordsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
8460143