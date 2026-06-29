Engineer of Record / Senior Dam Safety Engineer
Boliden Mineral AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Stockholm Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future – what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Join us and shape the future of sustainable metals! Are you driven by the challenge of ensuring safety, sustainability, and technical excellence in dam safety and tailings management? As an Engineer of Record / Senior Dam Safety Engineer at Boliden, you will play a key role in developing a responsible and sustainable mining operation. Do you want to contribute to an industry that is shaping the world of tomorrow - you are welcome to submit your application today!
Your opportunity
As the Engineer of Record (EoR) / Senior Dam Safety Engineer for Our Somincor Tailings Storage Facilities in Portugal, you will play a pivotal role in safeguarding our tailings storage facilities (TSF) throughout their entire lifecycle — from design and construction to operation, closure, and post-closure.
Who you will work with
The role sits within the Dam Safety and Geotechnics department, part of the Sustainability function at Boliden Mines. You will join a knowledgeable and dynamic team responsible for ensuring the integrity and safety of Boliden's TSFs. As EoR, you will collaborate closely with internal and external stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of engineering practice and regulatory compliance.
The position is preferably based in Portugal (Site or our offices in Setubal) but can also be located at any of our operational sites. Regular travel to sites will be required, along with occasional visits to other Boliden locations. Remote work may be considered.
What you will do
As EoR for the Somincor TSF, you will work with facilities in different stages of their lifecycle. The Somincor TSF is in operation, but plans are being put in place to expand it to meet increased Lif of Mine storage requirement. You will therefore oversee design, construction, operation and the path to safe closure for the facilities.
You will ensure compliance with regulatory and internal standards, including the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM). Your responsibilities include documenting engineering decisions, facilitating risk management implementation, reviewing and approving designs and construction documentation, and ensuring that monitoring and surveillance programs are implemented and effective.
You will work closely with operations, environmental teams, senior leadership, as well as external consultants such as Designers of Record, third‐party reviewers, the Independent Tailings Review Board (ITRB), Independent Reviewers (IR), and regulatory authorities. You will also contribute to broader site-wide initiatives such as permitting, Life of Mine planning, and closure planning for the facilities.
As part of the Sustainability staff, you will support the development of governance frameworks, provide technical guidance, and ensure high-quality documentation and reporting. This role is critical in ensuring safe and sustainable tailings management and directly supports Boliden's commitment to responsible mining.
What you bring
A geotechnical or civil engineer with extensive experience in tailings and mine waste management or dam engineering.
A strong background in geotechnical engineering, hydrology and dam safety, ideally with experience as Lead Designer, Designer of Record or Engineer of Record.
Strong leadership capabilities and experience managing multidisciplinary projects.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, writing, mentoring and presentation skills.
Strong time management skills and the ability to engage with a wide range of stakeholders.
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Portuguese is considered a very strong asset.
A valid EU Category B driving licence is required, as regular travel to our sites will be required.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace for professional growth and development, where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
About the TSFs
More information about the TSFs you will be Engineer of record for can be found in our public disclosure documents at the following link
Disclosures - Boliden
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we have built a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Romain Girard, Romain.Girard@boliden.com
, +46 70 405 75 66.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Pernilla Åkerblom, Pernilla.Akerblom@boliden.com
, +46 73-023 69 61.
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910-77 40 09.
Welcome to submit your application no later than July 26, 2026.
As part of Boliden's qualitative recruitment efforts and systematic safety work, background checks will be included in the recruitment process.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/career/ Jobbnummer
9984217