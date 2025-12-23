Engineer Material Development
Lyten Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-12-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
Lyten is leading an industrial revolution through Lyten 3D GrapheneTM, a breakthrough supermaterial unlocking a new generation of products - from lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage systems to concrete admixtures, lightweight composites, and next-generation sensors that are revolutionizing industries. Together, these innovations are making a massive global improvement and driving real-world impact across energy, mobility, construction, and defense.
Lyten is now seeking Material Development Engineer. You will be responsible for technical activities related to the evaluation and analysis of Li battery cells and associated materials. The position focuses on supporting the development, optimization, and validation of materials and components to ensure reliable performance in both commercial and R&D cell projects.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct material characterization, electrochemical testing, and performance evaluation of Li battery cells and related components.
Analyze test data to assess material behaviours, degradation mechanisms, and cell performance trends.
Support design and process optimization efforts to improve cell performance, safety, and manufacturability.
Perform failure analysis to identify root causes of performance deviations and propose corrective actions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams-including cell design, process, and quality groups-to ensure consistent material evaluation standards and test methodologies.
Prepare technical documentation, data summaries, and reports to support engineering decisions and project reviews.
Stay informed on advancements in Li battery materials, analysis techniques, and relevant industry standards.
Execute assigned evaluation and analysis tasks in consultation with senior engineers and contribute to achieving project milestones.
Qualifications and Experience
BSc or MSc in Chemical/Material/Electrical Engineering, and Chemistry.
Experience and good understanding in evaluation, testing, or analysis of Li battery cells or related materials.
Proficiency in analytical and electrochemical testing methods (e.g., EIS, charge/discharge cycling, material characterization).
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with attention to data integrity and reproducibility.
Effective communication and collaboration skills within a multidisciplinary R&D environment.
Specific skills
Hands-on experience with electrochemical testing (charge/discharge, EIS, CV).
Proficiency in data analysis tools (Excel, Origin, Python preferred).
Familiarity with material characterization techniques (XRD, SEM, ICP).
Understanding of laboratory QA/QC principles.
Ability to follow established test protocols with precision and consistency.
At Lyten, we believe the most meaningful careers begin with purpose - and with people who want to make a difference. We're not just developing advanced supermaterials - we're about to change the world as we know it, reshaping how energy is stored, how products are built, and how progress is made.
We're entering an exciting growth phase, scaling production across the U.S. and Europe and expanding our team of engineers, scientists, and innovators.
Apply now to join our team and be part of something bigger than yourself - where collaboration, creativity, and purpose come together to build the technologies that will define the next century. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885), https://lyten.com/ Jobbnummer
9663635