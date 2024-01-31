Engineer in Thermal Spray to Strategic research Alleima
2024-01-31
We are Alleima, here to advance industries through materials technology. Our development and manufacturing of advanced stainless steels and special alloys is world leading. We have two passions; Material perfection. And people. It is why we are fiercely devoted to giving our customers the absolute best in materials technology. And why we work together with clients to move industries, innovation, and society forward.
At Strategic Research, which is a group function, we tailor new materials to customer needs and makes sure Alleima is ahead of the curve to support existing and new customer needs. We have a strong research portfolio and excellent materials characterization capabilities to serve this purpose. We generate high-quality testing-results, develop new and existing testing methods, and participate in cutting-edge research development projects, all to ensure we stay ahead of the curve.
As the hydrogen segment is a growth area in the society and of course also at Alleima, we are looking for a Thermal Spray Engineer to further enhance and drive innovation with our team based in Sandviken. Step into the forefront of green technology with us!
Your Role
The unit Surface Research is a part of the Strategic Research, and operates in areas such as functional surface coatings, new product development, and components for fuel cells and electrolyzers.
As a Thermal Spray Engineer, your main responsibility is advancing the thermal spray technology and your work is pivotal in shaping the future of thermal spray initiatives, ensuring sustained success in the field.
This role involves hands-on experiments, utilizing cutting-edge equipment to develop the next generation of materials within the growing hydrogen sector. Advanced process development and monitoring of the current and future state of thermal spray technology are central to this new role. You will also evaluate samples using material characterization techniques, such as SEM and XRD. Your day-to day tasks include engaging in practical laboratory work, meticulously documenting experiment results in technical reports, and establish work procedures for new equipment and technology, with a strong emphasis on safety considerations.
About You
We are looking for someone with a MSc or BSc in relevant field coupled with extensive hands-on experience in thermal spray and with a skillset in material characterization techniques. Candidates with experience from additive manufacturing or advanced welding may also be considered. Knowledge of laser machining technology, ATEX-classed operations and statistical analysis is considered meritorious.
The ideal candidate will not only exhibit technical prowess but will also shine as a collaborative team player. You have the responsiveness and maturity to understand and respect others' perspectives, all while maintaining a principled stance on personal opinions. You also have the ability and are trustworthy in running projects or tasks independently, ensuring the fulfillment of the objectives outlined in the project plans.
What you can expect from us
Welcome to a workplace that thrives on creativity, collaboration, and support. Our R&D organisation is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone can bring their unique talents and ideas to the table. We understand that learning is a lifelong journey where we invest in continuous career development.
Additional Information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Jörgen Westlinder, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 258 08 62
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Elin Olsson, recruiting professional, +46 (0)76 720 16 99
Union contacts - Sweden
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 307 30 48
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 314 24 43
Welcome with your application no later than 2024-02-20.
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com
