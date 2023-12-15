Engineer Front-End
2023-12-15
As a Front-End Developer in the Smart TV Media Platform business unit, you will play a pivotal role in crafting the user interface for cutting-edge smart television sets. At Xperi, we work at the forefront of technology, primarily using TypeScript and JavaScript. We develop not only the Chromium-based browser engine but also the seamless integration with hardware. This exciting opportunity allows you to delve deep into the product, tackling challenges and enhancing multiple layers of the user experience. This job goes far beyond merely crafting web content; it's about creating a highly targeted and optimized user interface where even browser layouting algorithms are open for optimization.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop a modern, responsive UI that seamlessly combines video catalogs of streaming services and TV operations.
Collaborate closely with the team responsible for TV platforms on which the front-end application will be launched.
Communicate with teams providing APIs for retrieving metadata presented in the application.
Create new UI components, primarily using Lit or React.
Integrate with platform interfaces, including channel scanning, voice input, and USB file browsing.
Collaborate with TiVo cloud services for tasks like movie searching, user consents management, and crash logging.
Enhance the UI's performance, including analysis and profiling in collaboration with browser and platform integration teams.
Maintain and improve the quality of the codebase.
Unify all the above to design, implement, and deliver new features that end-users will love
What You Need:
Bachelor's degree or higher in engineering or computer science.
At least 2 years of equivalent industry experience within a software development organization.
Past or current industry experience related to the role is a plus.
Strong proficiency in TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS, and DOM/HTML.
Knowledge of modern web technologies.
Familiarity with Git.
Good command of both written and spoken English.
Detail-oriented with a passion for learning new things.
Nice to Have:
Professional experience working as a front-end developer.
Experience with Lit, React, and other UI frameworks.
Demonstrated expertise in improving performance (JavaScript, animations, loading time, etc.).
Experience with embedded software development.
Familiarity with Linux.
What We Offer:
Permanent employment contract with an additional 3 days of paid time off.
Attractive salary that reflects your skills and contributions.
Flexible working hours to promote work-life balance.
Excellent benefits package including private medical care, life insurance, and a sports package.
Employee Referral Program that rewards you for bringing top talent.
A modern and inviting office space, with an abundance of fruits, sweets, and great coffee, along with company social events to keep things lively.
If you're passionate about shaping the future of entertainment and smart devices, we'd love to have you on board. Join us at Xperi and be a part of a dynamic team committed to creating extraordinary experiences. Elevate your career with us! Så ansöker du
