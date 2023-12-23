Engineer for the Battery Control & ECU Platform Department.
2023-12-23
Background
At the Electric Propulsion unit at the Company, we develop and maintain the control SW and HW for traction batteries, inverters and chargers, for both current and future vehicle platforms. We are now looking for one engineer for the Battery Control & ECU Platform Department.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
Scope:
The Battery and Charging management team are responsible for delivering BMS and Charging communication control units to various cars and battery programs at the Company. We are current looking for a motivated and self-drive Electronics Engineer who can take a technical lead towards charging communication control units towards the CHAdeMO, GB/T, CCS and NACS charging standards together with our suppliers.
Main Responsibilities:
Develop DPR requirements and ensure that suppliers understand and implements our requirements and perform verifications. Take ownership of electronics attribute requirements (EMC and Electrical Performance) and low-level functional requirements of GCCC. Manage compliance towards the Company Standards and HW SOW with suppliers and follow up prototype vehicle builds and manufacturing of prototypes. Perform electronic design reviews and support and develop concept selection for key components like MCU, ASICs , PLC , CAN , LV interfaces ,etc. Support RFI / RFQ phase with suppliers and perform reliability engineering. Develop H/W driver diagnostic requirements and ensure S/W implementation and validation together with system architects and S/W teams. Manage requirements in Elektra, system weaver, eIDB and work with Base Tech SW engineers to ensure HW specifications fulfil the requirements. Support S-FMEA and D-FMEA and design fault report handling , fault tracking.
Expected competence and experience:
University degree or equivalent in Technical or Electrical Engineering Preferred Requirements
Experience in the automotive industry and ECU development.
Experience with hybrid vehicles and/or pure electrical .
Knowledge about charging standards: AC charging, DC charging (CHAdeMO, CCS and GB/T)
Experience with embedded automotive electronics integration - MCU - SBC , PLC , CAN , LIN
Experience of working with system requirement, system solution and system design Personal Qualities
High integrity and professionalism.
A great communicator and excellent cooperation skills.
Automotive product development processes.
