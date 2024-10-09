Engineer for Neutron Polarization and Beam Magnetic Systems
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) is a partnership organisation of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today, constructing 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments for a wide range of research from material sciences to fundamental physics studies.
We are seeking to appoint an Engineer for Neutron Polarisation and Beam Magnetic Systems as part of our Polarisation project which operates within the Technical Project Group (TPG). TPG is dedicated to provide engineering expertise and technical solutions to the instrument construction, delivering standardised as well as ad-hoc solutions and prototypes.
About the role
As part of the Polarisation project, the successful candidate will contribute to the implementation of polarisation setups across multiple instruments. A critical component of these setups is the magnetics field system, which may also require integrating additional elements such as vacuum/pressure systems, heating/cooling mechanisms, laser optics, or mechanical movements.
Your key responsibilities will be:
• For equipment construction:
• Support the neutron polarization team lead and the instrument scientists in developing magnetic design concepts and related physical attributes by using computational methods and prototype validation.
• Lead the engineering process of design, construction, test and commissioning of the equipment. Prepare procedures and manuals with the team lead. This involves working with internal staff, suppliers, and participants from universities and research laboratories.
• When necessary, take part in equipment tests and acquire the knowledge of how to operate specific equipment at other facilities and companies in Europe.
• For equipment operation on instruments:
• Coordinate equipment usage, train equipment operators, carry out some operational works.
• Carry out trouble-shooting and maintenance.
• Build up and maintain polarisation laboratories.
• Advising instrument construction teams and reviewing relevant parts of instrument designs to ensure compatibility with polarisation equipment.
A mild degree of travels amount to a few weeks in total in a year may be required.
This is a permanent, full-time position with a 6 months probationary period. The position is based in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
About you
We are looking for a self-motivated person who is eager to get the equipment ready when an instrument receives its first neutrons. You should be a 'hands-on' person and open to learn new things along the way.
First and foremost, the position requires a magnetic field system expert. Secondly, we look for a person who is keen to develop new techniques, demonstrates a willingness to learn new knowledge and work with experts in other fields, ideally has experience dealing with more than one technological aspect.
Required qualification:
• A bachelor or master degree in Engineering or the Physical Sciences, or equivalent technical experience.
• Experience of hands-on construction and operation of complex technical equipment.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to interact effectively with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff in an international environment.
• Excellent oral and written English skills.
It will be advantageous if you have any of the following experiences:
• Experience with designing, construction, and operating magnetic field equipment, a plus if it is on particle beam instruments.
• Experience with the development, operation, and maintenance of complex scientific equipment.
• Ability to perform simple mechanical design (CAD) and work with designers.
• Ability to use simulation tools for magnetic field.
• Experience in programming such as python, c, matlab, or other relevant programming environments.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
How to apply?
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. We will review applications continuously until the position is filled so apply as soon as you can.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact HR Gen Sara Tenggren at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Giuseppe Aprigliano at giuseppe.aprigliano@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
