Engineer Electrode Development
2025-10-08
Job Scope
As a junior member of the Electrode Development team, the Engineer will support slurry formulation, coating process development, and experimental execution for performance optimization. This role contributes to the foundational work required for the development and mass production of lithium-ion battery electrodes.
Key Responsibilities
• Conduct experiments related to electrode slurry mixing, coating, drying, and calendaring.
• Collect and analyze data from lab-scale experiments and compile technical reports.
• Assist in the evaluation of electrode performance and suggest areas of improvement.
• Operate and maintain lab equipment used in electrode fabrication.
• Prepare documentation including experiment reports, process flow, and test summaries.
Requirements
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree or higher in Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, Energy Engineering, or a related field.
• Internship or academic project experience in lithium-ion batteries or electrode development preferred.
• Foundational knowledge of electrode materials and manufacturing processes.
• Basic understanding of lab experiment protocols and data handling.
• Interest in battery or advanced material industries with a willingness to learn.
Specific skills
• Basic proficiency in handling lab-scale equipment (mixers, coaters, calenders, etc.).
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word) and basic data visualization.
• Basic statistical analysis and data interpretation skills.
• Ability to read and understand technical documents in English.
Personal success factors
• Proactive attitude toward problem-solving and experimentation.
• High attention to detail and sense of responsibility.
• Effective communication and team collaboration skills.
• Willingness to grow and learn new technologies.
