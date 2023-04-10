Engineer/Architect
Engineer or Architect with background on Building Physics, Dynamic Thermal Modelling and Indoor Climate.
Performance requirements
The candidate should be able to perform under limited supervision and should demonstrate the ability to review the sensibility of his/her own results
The candidate should be analytical, creative and demonstrate potential of conceptual thinking
The candidate should be able to demonstrate a clear understanding of objectives set by others and work in given time constrains
Desire to work effectively; gets things right the first time and finishes own work within working hours
Manages time and resources in order to meet deadlines and deliver with a specified budget
Technical background:
Adequate understanding of the physics behind the Dynamic Thermal Modelling methods and some experience on validation methods
Background on Indoor Climate Analysis and ability to assess daylight within indoor spaces
Software tools/skills:
Steady State Tools: LBNL suite (Windows, Therm, Optics), Parasol
Dynamic Thermal Modelling tools: IDA ICE, Energy Plus, Design Builder, Grasshopper (including the suites Honeybee, Ladybug, Diva), Open Studio, IES VE.
Programming software: MATLAB, Python
Visualization tools: 3D Studio Max, AutoCAD, Photoshop, Revit, Rhino Så ansöker du
