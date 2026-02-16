Engineer
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
CAMO Systems Engineer
The Engineering department within CAMO is now looking for an experienced and motivated Systems Engineer to join our Systems & Structures Team. You will become part of a dynamic organization within one of Scandinavia's leading airlines. The role requires both technical expertise and strong collaboration skills to thrive in a small, multi-skilled team responsible for the continuing airworthiness, safety, and reliability of aircraft and components in accordance with manufacturer recommendations and regulatory requirements. You will contribute to continuous improvements, reliability enhancements, and cost-saving initiatives in a complex and demanding operational environment.
Challenges you will work on:
As part of the Systems & Structures Team, you will work with aircraft systems such as:
* Air Conditioning
* Flight Controls
* Fuel Systems
* Hydraulic Power
* Ice & Rain Protection
* Landing Gear
Pneumatic and Inert Gas Systems
You will work across multiple aircraft types, including Airbus A320/A330/A350, Boeing 737NG, and Embraer E195.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Providing substantiation data for maintenance program task escalation and de-escalation.
* Processing Airworthiness Directives through technical assessment and preparation of Engineering Orders.
* Reviewing and recommending incorporation of Service Bulletins.
* Supporting Part-145 maintenance organizations, logistics and planning.
* Monitoring and achieving technical reliability targets.
* Conducting occurrence and incident investigations.
* Managing configuration control of aircraft and components.
* Supporting quality findings and audit follow-ups.
* Interfacing with OEMs and Type Certificate holders.
* Compiling back-to-birth data for life-limited components.
* Participating in technical and operational projects.
* You are analytically driven, safety-focused, and able to balance technical, operational, and financial considerations.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* University degree or equivalent in Aeronautical Engineering.
* Minimum 3 years of engineering experience within aircraft systems.
* Experience from structures ATA 5X and SRM (advantageous).
* Experience with aircraft types A320/A330/A350 and/or E195.
* Knowledge of EASA Part-CAMO, Part-M & Part-145 regulations.
* Experience with AMOS.
* Experience with Airbus Skywise (advantageous).
* Strong communication skills.
* Fluent English (written and spoken).
* A proactive mindset and willingness to learn.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 09/03/2026. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible.
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period.
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager. Travel is to be expected as part of this role.
* A background check will be conducted at the final stage of this recruitment process, as this role is security classified. If you are aware of any specific matters that may come up during this background check, we kindly ask you to be transparent about them during the recruitment process.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us! Ersättning
