Engineer
2023-08-14
We are looking for engineer for our businesspartner:
Job Description:
• Personnel management: the development of inspection-related job duties, do a good job in personnel training, inspection quality work planning, personnel effectiveness management to improve
• Inspection equipment: inspection instruments for management, responsible for upgrading and optimizing inspection equipment to improve inspection efficiency
• Responsible for maintaining stable operation of production line, organizing, arranging and supervising maintenance personnel to execute workshop overhaul plan, safety control, etc.
• Responsible for the collection of various operating parameters of the production equipment and preliminary analysis and organization of the data.
• Site improvement project discovery, promotion and implementation
Required Qualifications:
1Good communication and presentation skills, able to operate office software proficiently,
2More than 1 year working experience in the same position
3with a strong sense of responsibility, good logical thinking ability and communication and coordination skills, and constantly pursue work innovation.
4. Fluent in Chinese Ersättning
