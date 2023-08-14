Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2023-08-14


We are looking for engineer for our businesspartner:

Job Description:

• Personnel management: the development of inspection-related job duties, do a good job in personnel training, inspection quality work planning, personnel effectiveness management to improve

• Inspection equipment: inspection instruments for management, responsible for upgrading and optimizing inspection equipment to improve inspection efficiency

• Responsible for maintaining stable operation of production line, organizing, arranging and supervising maintenance personnel to execute workshop overhaul plan, safety control, etc.

• Responsible for the collection of various operating parameters of the production equipment and preliminary analysis and organization of the data.

• Site improvement project discovery, promotion and implementation

Required Qualifications:

1Good communication and presentation skills, able to operate office software proficiently,

2More than 1 year working experience in the same position

3with a strong sense of responsibility, good logical thinking ability and communication and coordination skills, and constantly pursue work innovation.

4. Fluent in Chinese

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/

Kontakt
Nicole Näsvall
nicole.nasvall@minnov.se

Jobbnummer
8027797

