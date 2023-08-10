Engineer
2023-08-10
Sea is a digital maritime expert delivering reliable, data-driven software solutions to enable sustainable shipping across the vessel chartering workflow, from pre-fixture to at-fixture. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone with .NET software development experience in C#. You will be working in an agile team alongside a BA, a QA, a UX designer, a Tech Lead and one or two other engineers. The team operates with an agile development methodology. Ideally, you will have a higher education degree in computer science / software engineering or have suitable knowledge built up through commercial experience.
You will be working to develop and support applications, covering the entire development stack, using modern platforms and cloud services. A good understanding of the .NET platform and solid experience of modern UI design are core requirements. You will be responsible for unit testing your code and partaking in peer reviews. You will occasionally need to work in the maintenance of existing applications and services.
SKILLS:
NET Core development
Front-end development using a modern framework
Strong testing experience (TDD, unit tests, integration tests, etc.)
Competence working with SQL Server
