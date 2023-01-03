Engine Test Cell Technician
We are hiring an Engine Test Cell Technician!
Are you motivated by working in a great team, in close cooperation with development engineers to find future transport solutions? Do you have a passion for customer success and like to find solutions to tricky problems? Then you might be the one we are looking for!
This is us, Your new colleagues
Verification, Testing & Materials Technology in Göteborg is now looking for an engine test cell technician to work with performance and emission testing of combustion engines and gearboxes. Verification, Testing & Materials Technology is a test laboratory with test capacity for combustion engine, electric motors, complete driveline, acoustic, material testing and system testing. The organization also includes engine and technical work shops along with areas for calibration and services of test equipment and facility process maintenance.
You will be a part of a highly engaged and tight team of 22 persons with various backgrounds and experience, all with the same goal to continue to deliver test results with high quality. You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our ambition is to build teams that are diverse in the aspects of age, gender, competence.
Main responsibility
For this position we are looking for an engineer to strengthen our team within engine test cell operation. In the position as engine test cell technician, you will be a part of a team that provides performance and calibration engineers with measurement data in early development phases of a combustion engine and gearbox as well as validation of the final products. You will together with performance and calibration engineers prepare and hands-on connect the test objects, including external test equipment, into the test cells. You are responsible to execute tests and manage the automation system in the test cell. For efficient and successful execution of our tests, you will have a close cooperation with expertise within the engine laboratory such as mechanical workshop and measurement equipment experts.
Who We Believe You Are
We are looking for a person with a positive attitude and ability to interact and cooperate effectively. You have a drive to deliver results, like to analyze problems and results and are interested in improving work methods. You are passionate to find solutions to fulfil the challenging and constantly varying demands from our customers, the performance and calibration engineers. You have knowledge of how to get on top of an automation system. Experience from engine and/or gearbox testing is a merit but no a demand. It is preferred that you have a bachelor- or master's degree or similar technical education within engineering. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Interested? Perfect! I'm looking forward to your application.
Interviews will be performed continuously so please send in your application as soon as possible.
Curious, and have some questions? Call me!
Daniel Kohlin, Acting Group manager Engine test cell & Virtual testing. Phone +46313231341
