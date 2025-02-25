Engine Programmer
Are you passionate about game engine technology and building the foundation for immersive gaming experiences? Do you have a strong C++ background,with software engineering skills and experience in profiling and performance optimization? Join our Engine & Tools team as an Engine Programmer, where you'll help build and enhance the technical foundation for our games.
At Paradox, we are a vibrant mix of game developers and publishers, known worldwide for our strategy games. We're passionate about our gamers, with an active player base of over five million each month across the globe. We bring our games to life, creating immersive experiences for our ever-growing community.
What You'll Do..
As an Engine Programmer, you will design, implement, and maintain core engine systems, ensuring they are efficient, scalable, and adaptable to different game projects. You'll collaborate with game programmers, artists, and content designers to optimize their workflows, improve performance, and enhance development tools.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and optimize core engine systems such as memory management and performance tuning
Work closely with technical leads, game developers, and other disciplines to align engine functionality, ensure smooth integration
Ensure systems meet performance benchmarks and run efficiently across platforms
What We're Looking For
Strong proficiency in C++ programming, preferably with experience in the game industry
Experience with proprietary game engines, profiling, debugging and optimization skills
Comfortable working with cross platform code
Comfortable working with multithreaded environments
Ability to explain complex technical concepts clearly in English
Working at Paradox means being part of a team that values creativity and quality, where you can make a difference and shape the world of strategy gaming. We embrace our nerdy culture, regularly interact with our fans through forums and events, and end each Friday with a social hour to unwind and connect.
If you're ready to take ownership of your work and grow as a game developer, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now and embark on an exciting journey with Paradox and the Engine & Tools team! Så ansöker du
