Engine calibration engineer, Scania Power solutions - Scania CV AB
2021-04-14
Engine calibration engineer, Scania Power solutions
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2021-04-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Power Solutions is a product area, with tradition to develop and market Engines and services for a broad range of industrial and marine applications. The business is managed as a "Company within the company", based on synergies with the vehicle business. At Technical Development within Power Solutions we are responsible for development of future power systems including engines and their performance throughout the complete project and product lifecycle. The shift towards sustainable and electrified solutions is pioneering also in our business and we are committed to contribute to that future.
We offer
In the team, Performance and calibration, we work with calibration of the engine parameters and specification of software adaptations for our engines. The target is optimal performance, fuel consumption, emission fulfilment for basic engine and aftertreatment system. The different systems and requirements are balanced to meet our high standards for a wide spectrum of customer applications and our own targets for performance and reduction of our climate impact.
Your tasks
As a calibration engineer you will get an unique opportunity to apply and develop your understanding and knowledge of the engine, the aftertreatment system, control system and hardware. You will work in a dedicated team with both engineers, sales and aftermarket support in close contact with the end customer.
You will be able to focus your efforts on the Scania internally developed engine control system, engine test cells, evaluation tools and special rigs. The calibration is carried out mainly in our own engine test cells, but also in vehicles and special rigs. Sometimes finetuning or adaptation work is needed on the end-product itself in a real customer application.
Your profile
In order to be successful as an engine calibrator you should be motivated, be willing to take initiative and have good communication skills. You are enthusiastic about breaking new ground in complex systems, are willing to learn and are proactively seeking the information that you need to perform the work. We work with high expectations from our customers, requiring a combination of structure and flexibility in your work. We use common tools for calibration and if not known to you, they will soon feel like home.
You are fluent in English and probably also in Swedish. You have a degree in engineering or have acquired the corresponding knowledge through work experience. Experience in engine calibration for diesel engines is advantageous.
For more information
Contact Fredrik Karlsson, Head of Performance and testing, 08-553 51498, or Van Davenport, lead calibration engineer, 08-553 83207.
Application
We are looking forward to reading your application, that contains a CV and a cover letter, latest the 5th of May.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
enligt ök
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Företag
Scania CV AB
Jobbnummer
5692509
