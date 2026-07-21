Engagement Team Lead - Emea
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is redefining how legal work gets done. Not built for lawyers, built with them. We work alongside the world's best legal teams, who expect excellence, precision, and speed, and we hold ourselves to the same bar.
Our AI-native workspace lets legal professionals move faster, think more clearly, and operate with sharper precision. By analysing thousands of documents in minutes and powering end-to-end workflows, we cut through complexity, teams can focus on what matters: judgment, strategy, and outcomes.
Joining Legora means three things.
We lean in: ownership over titles, outcomes over intentions.
We fight for excellence: high standards, direct, ego-free feedback.
We grow together: as a team and with our customers.
Mission before ego. Everyone contributes. No one coasts.
If you're driven by impact, pace, and raising the bar. This is the place.
About the Role
The way legal work gets done is changing, and Engagement is at the center of that transformation. We're looking for an experienced, strategic Senior Engagement Team Lead to build and lead a team within our growing Engagement org that helps the world's top law firms and corporations fundamentally change the way they work with Legora.
This is a role for someone who has led change inside large, complex organizations and built the teams that deliver it, and knows that real transformation is designed and managed. You will own the adoption and long-term success of an Enterprise vertical — leading a team of Engagement Associates, Managers, and Senior Managers who build the relationships and define the outcomes, while you step in on the highest-stakes accounts as the senior strategic advisor who ensures Legora becomes an embedded part of how legal teams operate.
At the heart of the role is building the frameworks and standards your team uses to design each client's adoption playbook and deliver multi-year change-management programs that transform how they work. Across the portfolios on your team you'll set the bar for how a tailored roadmap is built, how initiatives are sequenced from initial rollout through firm-wide scaled adoption, how measurable outcomes and ROI are defined, and how the program evolves as new AI capabilities and use cases emerge.
You will be critical as we continue to build a best-in-class adoption program at Legora, scaling the team and the standards that help clients realize measurable ROI, expand successful use cases and transform the way their teams work.
What You'll Do
You'll lead a team that owns the post-sale customer experience, across onboarding, adoption and long-term value realization across an Enterprise vertical — firm or corporate. Specifically, you will:
Set the standard for how your team designs each client's adoption playbook: the tailored change-management approach, stakeholder map and target outcomes for how that firm adopts Legora and transforms the way they work.
Build the operating rhythms — portfolio reviews, health inspection, coaching cadences — that keep the team executing against those playbooks, sequencing initiatives from initial rollout to firm-wide scaled adoption and adapting as clients' needs and Legora's capabilities evolve.
Coach the team to act as strategic advisors who deeply understand client goals and legal workflows, stepping in on the highest-stakes accounts yourself to engage executive sponsors, surface high-impact opportunities, and guide clients toward maximum value from Legora.
Set the standard for how the team drives sustained value through a structured operating cadence: success plans, enablement, stakeholder check-ins, training and value reviews — turning what works across portfolios into repeatable, scalable motions.
Orchestrate engagement from cross-functional teams across your vertical to accelerate client success (GTM, Product, Legal Engineering, Engineering, Marketing, Support), maintaining end-to-end context across your portfolios.
Partner with GTM on key commercial moments across the vertical to ensure seamless handoffs, continuity, and a great customer experience, and to identify and realize expansion opportunities — coaching the team to lead these conversations and stepping in on the most complex renewals and expansions.
Translate segment-level feedback into action by collaborating closely with Product, Engineering, and Marketing to inform roadmap, positioning, and enablement.
What You Bring
You care deeply about customer outcomes and you know that transformation has to be designed and led — and that scaling it takes a high-performing team. You're proactive, strategic and comfortable steering demanding, senior stakeholders through significant change. You take pride in being the reason customers — and the teams behind them — adopt, grow and succeed.
We're looking for:
A consulting or transformation background, with a demonstrated track record of designing and delivering change-management programs inside large, complex organizations — and leading the teams that deliver them.
Experience building the standards and operating rhythms that scale tailored, client-level transformation roadmaps and adoption plans across a team and steering them to measurable outcomes.
8+ years in management consulting, customer success, account management, or a related field, with 3+ years managing client-facing teams — including other managers — ideally with exposure to high-growth B2B SaaS or Legal Tech.
A track record of driving adoption, retention, and satisfaction across a portfolio of enterprise clients and senior stakeholders — and of developing the people who deliver those outcomes.
Experience working with legal, compliance, or other regulated and complex industries or the ability to learn a complex domain exceptionally fast.
Strong operational discipline; you build inspection frameworks and run tight rhythms that keep multi-workstream initiatives moving across a team and your clients confident.
Excellent communication skills and executive presence — written, verbal, and interpersonal. You can lead boardroom conversations with legal leaders, coach your team through them, and roll up your sleeves with hands-on teams.
High EQ: you know when to listen, when to advise, when to coach and when to act — and when to step in versus let your team lead.
A love of fast-paced, early-stage environments where you build the playbook and the team, not just build for yourself.
Deep data fluency; you read portfolio metrics and account health with rigor and use them to drive decisions across the team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
10008196